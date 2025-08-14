Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMore Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours

More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours

Delhi radar has shown intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR, the weather department said, as the city received showers since early Thursday morning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:40 AM (IST)

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rains over Delhi in the next 2-3 hours. The national capital and the adjoining cities have been witnessing rainfall since Thursday morning.

Delhi radar has shown intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR, the weather department said.

Delhi Waterlogged, Roads Jammed After Rains

The rains brought widespread waterlogging and severe traffic snarls, throwing the morning rush hour into disarray. Commuters reported delays on several arterial stretches, particularly along the Ring Road, in parts of south Delhi, and on roads linking central and east Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjungrecorded 13.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Rainfall was heavier in some other parts, with Aya Nagar logging 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm.

The downpour also extended to NCR cities, with visuals from Gurugram’s Basai Road, Dwarka Sector-20, Subroto Park, and stretches in Ghaziabad and Noida showing vehicles navigating through deep water.

The IMD has advised residents to “be prepared” for moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather agency has predicted the day’s maximum temperature will hover around 32°C, while the minimum dipped to 23.6°C, over 3°C below normal.

Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory posted on X, cautioned motorists about severe congestion due to waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, urging commuters to avoid Old GT Road and opt for alternate routes.

Air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ range, with the AQI recorded at 110 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Rains Delhi IMD Forecast Delhi Rain Independence Day Delhi Weather Aug 15
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
Cities
Heavy Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
Heavy Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget