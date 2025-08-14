More Rains Coupled With Thunderstorms Likely To Lash Delhi In Next 2-3 Hours

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rains over Delhi in the next 2-3 hours. The national capital and the adjoining cities have been witnessing rainfall since Thursday morning.

Delhi radar has shown intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR, the weather department said.

Delhi Waterlogged, Roads Jammed After Rains

The rains brought widespread waterlogging and severe traffic snarls, throwing the morning rush hour into disarray. Commuters reported delays on several arterial stretches, particularly along the Ring Road, in parts of south Delhi, and on roads linking central and east Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjungrecorded 13.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Rainfall was heavier in some other parts, with Aya Nagar logging 57.4 mm, Palam 49.4 mm, Lodhi Road 12 mm, Pragati Maidan 9 mm, and Pusa 5 mm.

The downpour also extended to NCR cities, with visuals from Gurugram’s Basai Road, Dwarka Sector-20, Subroto Park, and stretches in Ghaziabad and Noida showing vehicles navigating through deep water.

#WATCH | Commuters wade through a partially waterlogged street near BD Marg area in Delhi, as the city receives continuous rain pic.twitter.com/CRdWc8w45N — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

The IMD has advised residents to “be prepared” for moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather agency has predicted the day’s maximum temperature will hover around 32°C, while the minimum dipped to 23.6°C, over 3°C below normal.

Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory posted on X, cautioned motorists about severe congestion due to waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, urging commuters to avoid Old GT Road and opt for alternate routes.

Air quality in the city remained in the ‘moderate’ range, with the AQI recorded at 110 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.