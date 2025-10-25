PWD To Build 3 New Flyovers In West & Northwest Delhi-Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) is preparing to initiate feasibility studies for three new flyovers in West and Northwest Delhi to tackle persistent traffic congestion in these areas. The studies, costing over Rs 10 crore in total, will mark a major step under the city’s wider decongestion and infrastructure upgrade plan. Officials said once completed, these flyovers are expected to significantly ease vehicular movement on some of Delhi’s busiest corridors, particularly along the Outer Ring Road and adjoining urban extensions.

The three proposed flyovers include a stretch connecting Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri, another running from Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur, and a third between Sagarpur and Mayapuri Chowk.

Kanjhawala Chowk To Mangolpuri

The first flyover will link Kanjhawala Chowk to Mangolpuri along the Outer Ring Road, integrating with the newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). According to officials quoted by PTI, this 10-km corridor will cover key junctions including Kanjhawala Chowk UER-II, Sector-22 Rohini (Begumpur), Y-Block Mangolpuri, and Pathar Market. The feasibility study for this project will cost Rs 3.4 crore, and a detailed project report (DPR) is expected within six months.

Keshopur Depot To Haiderpur

The second proposed flyover will extend along the Supplementary Drain, starting from Keshopur Depot and stretching up to Haiderpur on the Outer Ring Road, covering roughly 17.5 km. The feasibility study has been budgeted at Rs 5.6 crore. Tender documents note that the study will include a comprehensive survey covering building mapping, encroachments, tree count, signage, and existing road features. “The study of the intersection also involves a cost-benefit analysis by taking into account the economic, environmental and social costs of implementing the project,” the document stated. Officials added that the consultant will evaluate how many trees may need to be felled and how many could be transplanted.

Sagarpur-Mayapuri Flyover

The third proposed project, a 4.3-km flyover between Sagarpur and Mayapuri Chowk, faces logistical challenges, as the proposed alignment passes close to the Tihar Jail complex and a high-tension power line. “Approximately 300 trees are on the road, and the Right of Way (ROW) varies along with several encroachments. The feasibility studies will provide clarity,” a PWD official said. This study will cost Rs 1.3 crore and must be completed within six months.

Once feasibility reports are finalised, the PWD will proceed with detailed design and construction plans for all three flyovers, aiming to ease congestion and cut travel time across major arterial routes in Delhi.