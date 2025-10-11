Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Traffic Alert: Road Diversions For Half-Marathon, Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Alert: Road Diversions For Half-Marathon, Check Routes To Avoid

These restrictions will remain active from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas if possible and consider alternate routes to minimise delays.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a crucial advisory for commuters ahead of the Delhi Half Marathon 2025, taking place on Sunday, October 12. With over 35,000 participants expected, several major roads in central Delhi will be regulated to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the event. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their travel in advance and use suggested alternative routes where possible.

Event Details

The marathon will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at approximately 4:45 AM. Multiple categories will be held, including:

Half Marathon Open & Police Cup (21.097 km)

Elite Athletes (21.097 km) starting at 6:50 AM

Open 10 km Run starting at 7:30 AM from Jeevan Deep Building, Sansad Marg

Runners will pass through iconic Delhi landmarks such as India Gate, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and Kartavya Path, providing both participants and spectators a scenic route across the city.

Routes Affected

The 21.097 km main route loops from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and includes:

Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Kartavya Path

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Janpath near Hotel Le Meridien

Elite athletes will follow a similar circuit with minor deviations near India Gate and C-Hexagon. The 10 km run will cover Patel Chowk, Kartavya Path, and India Gate, returning to the stadium.

Traffic Regulations and Diversions

Traffic along the marathon route will be regulated between 4:45 AM and 10:00 AM, with cross-traffic allowed only at selected junctions depending on crowd density. Emergency vehicles will retain uninterrupted access throughout. Key diversion points include:

4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg Junction

Kotla Red Light & Sewa Nagar Flyover

Meharchand Market & Jor Bagh Colony Road

Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction

Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction

Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction

Janpath-Maulana Azad Road Junction

India Gate-C-Hexagon & Kartavya Path

Suggested Alternative Routes

To minimise delays, commuters are advised to use the following corridors:

North-South: Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Sarai Kale Khan → IP Flyover → ISBT → Kashmere Gate
East-West: DND Flyway → Sun Dial → AIIMS Chowk → Dhaula Kuan → Brar Square → Naraina Flyover

Public Advisory

Motorists are encouraged to avoid affected routes during restricted hours, while public transport users should expect minor delays. Updates will be available via the Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media channels and FM radio announcements.

 

Also read
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Jam Delhi POlice Delhi Traffic Advisory Delhi Traffic Restrictions UDGAAR-2025 Delhi Marathon
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
News
4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Mississippi High School Football Homecoming Game
4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Mississippi High School Football Homecoming Game
India
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM
Cities
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget