Delhi Traffic Alert: Road Diversions For Half-Marathon, Check Routes To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a crucial advisory for commuters ahead of the Delhi Half Marathon 2025, taking place on Sunday, October 12. With over 35,000 participants expected, several major roads in central Delhi will be regulated to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the event. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their travel in advance and use suggested alternative routes where possible.

Event Details

The marathon will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at approximately 4:45 AM. Multiple categories will be held, including:

Half Marathon Open & Police Cup (21.097 km)

Elite Athletes (21.097 km) starting at 6:50 AM

Open 10 km Run starting at 7:30 AM from Jeevan Deep Building, Sansad Marg

Runners will pass through iconic Delhi landmarks such as India Gate, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and Kartavya Path, providing both participants and spectators a scenic route across the city.

Routes Affected

The 21.097 km main route loops from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and includes:

Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Kartavya Path

Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Janpath near Hotel Le Meridien

Elite athletes will follow a similar circuit with minor deviations near India Gate and C-Hexagon. The 10 km run will cover Patel Chowk, Kartavya Path, and India Gate, returning to the stadium.

Traffic Regulations and Diversions

Traffic along the marathon route will be regulated between 4:45 AM and 10:00 AM, with cross-traffic allowed only at selected junctions depending on crowd density. Emergency vehicles will retain uninterrupted access throughout. Key diversion points include:

4th Avenue-Bhishma Pitamah Marg Junction

Kotla Red Light & Sewa Nagar Flyover

Meharchand Market & Jor Bagh Colony Road

Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction

Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction

Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction

Janpath-Maulana Azad Road Junction

India Gate-C-Hexagon & Kartavya Path

Suggested Alternative Routes

To minimise delays, commuters are advised to use the following corridors:

North-South: Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Sarai Kale Khan → IP Flyover → ISBT → Kashmere Gate

East-West: DND Flyway → Sun Dial → AIIMS Chowk → Dhaula Kuan → Brar Square → Naraina Flyover

Public Advisory

Motorists are encouraged to avoid affected routes during restricted hours, while public transport users should expect minor delays. Updates will be available via the Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media channels and FM radio announcements.