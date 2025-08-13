Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory For I-Day Rehearsals, These Roads To Remain Closed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory For I-Day Rehearsals, These Roads To Remain Closed

Delhi Traffic Police announced restrictions for the Independence Day rehearsal on Wednesday, impacting roads near Red Fort from 4 am to 10 am.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 08:19 AM (IST)

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced several restrictions in the national capital ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day on Wednesday. 

Commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads in the morning due to extensive restrictions around the Red Fort, from which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15. 

According to the advisory, the traffic around the Red Fort will remain restricted from 4 am to 10 am on the day of the rehearsal. 

Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road and Nishad Raj Marg are among several key roads that will remain closed for general traffic. 

The full dress rehearsal will see participation of security forces, cultural contingents, and other ceremonial arrangements, and will be held under tight security. The same security arrangement will be replicated on Independence Day. 

The following roads will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, while entry will be permitted for only labelled vehicles. 

  • Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta
  • Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail
  • SP Mukherjee Marg from H. C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk
  • Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort
  • Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

Additionally, diversions will be in place for traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and other adjoining areasKashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and other adjoining areas to facilitate smooth movement and security arrangements, as per the advisory. 

Specific bus routes have also been earmarked from different parts of Delhi, including Ajmeri Gate, South Delhi, Mall Road, and Baraf Khana, to ensure they avoid restricted zones.

Commercial vehicles, inter-state buses, and city buses on certain roads near the Red Fort will also have restrictions on their movement. 

Prohibited items such as cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, handbags, and water bottles have been urged by the police not to be carried to the venue. The police have also requested citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities or objects to the authorities. 

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
