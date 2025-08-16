Planning To Travel In Delhi On Sunday? Check Routes Closed For PM Modi’s Highway Launch

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPlanning To Travel In Delhi On Sunday? Check Routes Closed For PM Modi’s Highway Launch

Roads around Tikri Border, Peeragarhi, and Rohini will be affected, with diversions in place. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes and public transport.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Traffic movement will be heavily restricted across parts of West and North-West Delhi on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates two major highway projects worth nearly ₹11,000 crore in Rohini, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

In an advisory, the police said roads around the Tikri Border–Peeragarhi stretch and Rohini will remain affected between 6 am and 2 pm. Commuters have been urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes or public transport, including the Delhi Metro.

Roads Closed and Diversions

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will remain closed on August 17, along with Rohtak Road from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border and all connecting roads. Bhagwan Mahavir Road and adjoining routes, including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road, and Badsha Dahiya Marg, will also face restrictions.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Rohtak Road between Tikri Border and Peeragarhi in both directions. Diversion points for heavy vehicles include Tikri Border, Ghevra More, Mundka Red Light, Nangloi Chowk, Bakkarwala More, Jharoda Road (under Bahadurgarh Flyover Toll), and Jharoda Nala (under Bahadurgarh Flyover to UER-II).

In Rohini, commercial traffic will be barred on routes leading from the Ring Road into the area. Key diversion points include Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital Crossing, Mahadev Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Kali Chowk, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, and Kabutur Chowk, among others.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

For those travelling from Tikri Border towards Peeragarhi, police advised using Jharoda–Najafgarh–Nangloi Road. Similarly, commuters heading from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border should avoid Rohtak Road and instead take Nangloi–Najafgarh via Jharoda.

Residents of Rohini have been advised to use K. N. Katju Marg, Rohini Jail Marg, and other connecting routes. Motorists travelling from Mukarba Chowk or Madhuban Chowk to Nangloi have been asked to avoid UER-II and Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, and instead take Peeragarhi before turning right onto Rohtak Road.

Highway Projects to Ease Congestion

The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi will inaugurate the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Alipur–Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II. Developed at a combined cost of nearly ₹11,000 crore, the projects are expected to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and cut travel times across Delhi and neighbouring states.

Police urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, remain patient, and follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at major intersections to minimise disruption.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
