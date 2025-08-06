Planning To Step Out This Evening? Check Traffic Curbs In Delhi Today

Commuters in Delhi should brace for traffic restrictions and diversions on Wednesday evening as the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the new Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be restricted between 5 pm and 9 pm in and around central Delhi due to the special event. Heavy congestion is expected around Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, and surrounding roads.

Roads to Avoid & Restrictions

Vehicle parking and stopping will not be allowed on the following roads during the restriction period:

Janpath

Mansingh Road

Maulana Azad Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Nearby roads around Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon

Traffic police have warned that vehicles parked on these stretches will be towed and prosecuted. Towed vehicles will be moved to the traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

Diversions & Advisory for Commuters

Traffic diversions will be implemented at:

Motilal Nehru Place

Mansingh Road

Jaswant Singh Road

Windsor Place

Commuters are advised to avoid the restricted areas, follow traffic signage, and use public transport to ease congestion. Those travelling to the airport, railway stations, or bus terminals have been urged to plan their routes in advance.

DCP (Traffic) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that traffic personnel will be deployed along all affected routes from 3 pm onwards to assist with traffic flow and guide motorists.

Travellers are advised to stay updated via official traffic handles and plan extra time for travel.