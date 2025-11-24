Delhi’s Air Quality Nears ‘Severe’ Mark Again As NCR Chokes Under Toxic Smog

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi woke up to another day wrapped in toxic smog on Monday, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 397, just shy of the ‘Severe’ category and barely different from Sunday’s reading. Of the 39 official monitoring stations placed across the capital, 20 reported severe pollution levels, underscoring the persistence of hazardous air.

Neighbouring Noida fared even worse, recording an AQI of 413, firmly in the severe band.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from near Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 440, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/YWuZEuSm7N — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

Capital’s Pollution Hotspots Remain Critical

Several pockets of Delhi continued to report extremely dangerous air. At 7 am, Jahangirpuri logged an AQI of 455, putting it deep into the severe zone. Other major hotspots followed a similar trend:

Rohini: 458

Delhi Technological University: 444

Anand Vihar: 442

Bawana: 439

Ashok Vihar: 436

Burari: 433

Alipur: 412

ITO: 409

Dwarka: 401

Each of these locations recorded pollution levels that pose immediate health risks, signalling how vast parts of the capital continue to breathe dangerously toxic air.

NCR Cities Also Reel Under Pollution

The situation was no different across the wider NCR. Noida’s AQI stood at 396, hovering on the edge of the severe category, while Greater Noida recorded 399, categorised as “Very Poor” but just a notch below severe. Ghaziabad, meanwhile, continued to struggle, registering a severe AQI of 432.

Gurugram and Faridabad, though relatively better, remained trapped in the “Poor” category with readings of 291 and 239, respectively.

#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals around Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway and surrounding areas as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



(Visuals shot around 7.30 am.) pic.twitter.com/JoM1GNxgan — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

Overall, air quality across Delhi-NCR showed a clear deterioration compared to Sunday, raising urgent concerns about prolonged exposure to hazardous pollutants.

Protest at India Gate Turns Tense

As the region battled worsening air, frustration spilled onto the streets. A group of young protesters assembled at India Gate to demand stronger action on pollution. The situation turned tense when demonstrators allegedly refused to vacate the area despite repeated police requests. According to officials, some protesters allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel during the removal process.

Activists Accuse Authorities of Ignoring Long-Term Solutions

The protest was organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, which warned that the capital’s declining air quality poses a “serious risk” to public health. The group accused authorities of failing to address the underlying causes of Delhi’s pollution crisis.

They claimed that despite the air quality remaining consistently in the “severe” range, the government continues to focus on “cosmetic measures” such as water sprinklers, cloud seeding, and spraying near AQI stations, steps they say offer only temporary relief without solving the root problem.