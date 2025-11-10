Delhi Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah To Visit Site As NSG And NIA Teams Conduct Probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed a blast in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort Metro Station around 7 pm, injuring pedestrians and damaging vehicles. He said NSG, NIA, and FSL teams are investigating, CCTV footage is being examined, and he will visit the blast site and hospital shortly to oversee the situation. Shah assured that all possibilities are being explored and findings will be shared with the public.

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.… pic.twitter.com/BfRei3r3tx — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025