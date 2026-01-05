Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi revisited the extraordinary journey of the Somnath Temple on his deeply reflective official blog. He described it as far more than a historical monument. He presented it as a living symbol of India’s soul, a sacred space that has endured destruction, risen repeatedly from ruin, and continues to inspire the spiritual consciousness of the nation more than a thousand years after its first invasion.

Describing Somnath as an “eternal proclamation of India’s soul,” the Prime Minister, who also serves as the head of the Somnath Temple Trust, highlighted its position as the first of the twelve Jyotirlings mentioned in the revered Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram. He wrote that for centuries the shrine has drawn the unwavering faith of millions and continues to define India’s civilisational character.

Somnath: The First Light Of Spiritual India

PM Modi explained that Somnath’s sacred status is rooted in ancient tradition. The Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram opens with the line “सौराष्ट्रे सोमनाथं च..”, underlining the shrine’s primacy in the spiritual geography of Bharat. Located at Prabhas Patan on Gujarat’s western coast, Somnath has long served as both a spiritual beacon and a cultural anchor for Indian society.

He also referenced the ancient verse:

“सोमलिङ्गं नरो दृष्ट्वा सर्वपापैः प्रमुच्यते।

लभते फलं मनोवाञ्छितं मृतः स्वर्गं समाश्रयेत्॥”

It conveys that merely beholding the Somnath Shivling is believed to cleanse sins, fulfil righteous desires, and grant spiritual liberation.

1026: When Devotion Met Destruction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted in his blog that Somnath has, across centuries, served as a sacred meeting point for people from every walk of life. Recalling an episode from the past, he mentioned how the revered Jain scholar Kalikal Sarvagna Hemchandracharya once visited the temple and, after offering his prayers, composed a profound verse:

“भवबीजाङ्कुरजनना रागाद्याः क्षयमुपगता यस्य।”

The Prime Minister explained that the verse conveys reverence for the divine force in which the seeds of worldly attachments dissolve and human suffering fades away. According to him, even in the present day, Somnath continues to stir the deepest corners of the human mind and soul, evoking reflection, faith, and inner transformation.

The Prime Minister recalled with anguish the brutal assault on Somnath in January 1026, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked the shrine with the intention of erasing a powerful symbol of Indian faith and civilisation. He described how historical accounts record the suffering of the town’s people and the devastation inflicted upon the temple, stories so painful that, as he wrote, “the heart trembles” while reading them.

He stated that the attack went far beyond damaging a physical structure, aiming instead to undermine the very spirit and identity of an entire civilisation.

A Thousand Years Later, Somnath Still Stands

Despite repeated invasions and centuries of turmoil, PM Modi stressed that Somnath’s story is not defined by destruction, but by recovery. In 2026, India marks one thousand years since the first invasion, a milestone that coincides with 75 years since the temple’s modern restoration was inaugurated in May 1951, in the presence of President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

He noted that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had taken the sacred responsibility of rebuilding the shrine after Independence, making Somnath one of free India’s earliest symbols of cultural revival.

Endurance Of A Civilisation

PM Modi reflected on how Somnath became the focal point of India’s civilisational resistance. Each time the temple was destroyed, generations of Indians rose again to rebuild it. He honoured historical figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar for their devotion to preserving the shrine and remembered Swami Vivekananda’s 1897 lecture in Chennai, where the spiritual leader had famously observed:

“Some of these old temples… bear the marks of a hundred attacks and a hundred regenerations, continually destroyed and continually springing up out of the ruins…”

For the Prime Minister, Somnath represents the continuous life current of the nation — a civilisation that refuses to perish.

Somnath And Modern India's Rise

Drawing parallels with contemporary India, PM Modi wrote that the same indomitable spirit now fuels the nation’s global resurgence. India, he said, is becoming a beacon of innovation, culture, wellness, and solutions for the world, from Yoga and Ayurveda to technological leadership and economic growth.

He concluded that Somnath’s survival offers a lesson not only of faith, but of confidence: if a civilisation could rise repeatedly from centuries of assault, then modern India too can restore its historic greatness and build a Viksit Bharat for future generations.

As the waves continue to crash upon the shores of Prabhas Patan, the Prime Minister wrote, Somnath remains, radiant, unbroken, and eternal.