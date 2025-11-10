Delhi Red Fort Blast: Death Toll Rises To 8, Several Vehicles Gutted In Fire

A powerful explosion near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station left 8 people dead and many others injured on Monday evening. The Fire Department confirmed receiving a call about an explosion inside a car, which triggered a massive blaze damaging multiple vehicles. Seven fire tenders and police teams, including personnel from the Delhi Police Special Cell, have reached the site. The area has been sealed off, and preliminary reports suggest that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) may have been used in the blast.

8 Dead, Several Injured

Officials said several casualties have been rushed to LNJP Hospital following the explosion. “Multiple injured have been brought in due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station,” sources told ANI. Police have placed the area on high alert as investigations continue into the cause and nature of the explosion.

According to the Fire Department, the call was received regarding an explosion in a car parked near the metro gate. “A car caught fire, followed by a blast that damaged three to four other vehicles. A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot,” officials said. Efforts are underway to control the situation and prevent further flare-ups.

Eyewitness Accounts & Police Response

A local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, described the moment the blast occurred. “I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby,” he told ANI.

The intensity of the explosion suggests a high-impact device, with preliminary assessments indicating the possible use of an IED. Forensic teams have joined the investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast.

Police sources confirmed that the Delhi Police Special Cell is leading the probe, assisted by forensic and bomb disposal units. The area remains cordoned off, and officials have urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information.