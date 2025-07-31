Heavy rain swept across part of Delhi and Delhi-NCR early Thursday morning. While this brought the much-needed relief from city's heat and humidity, it left behind a trail of inconvenience. Waterlogged roads, long traffic snarls, and delays across several key areas have been experienced.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the wet spell is far from over. Residents across the capital and surrounding regions should brace for more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Wall Collapses Near Delhi L-G's Residence Amid Heavy Rain, Woman And Son Dead

Which Areas Are Likely To Be Affected By Rain And Thunderstorms

According to the IMD, thunderstorms and moderate rain are expected over multiple areas in Delhi, including South East, East, Shahdara, Central, North East, South, New Delhi, South West, West, North West, and North Delhi. The rainfall, expected to continue till August 5, may lead to recurring waterlogging and local traffic disruptions.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital.



(Morning visuals from Janpath) pic.twitter.com/nwShJ1W41l — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Despite the inconvenience, the consistent downpour has pushed pollution levels down significantly. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that July 2025 has recorded the cleanest air in over a decade, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 79.

Flight Disruptions And Travel Advisory From Airlines

As the rain continues to disrupt daily life, airlines have issued important advisories for passengers flying in and out of the capital.

SpiceJet shared a weather update on X, alerting passengers, saying, "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 30, 2025

Apart from SpiceJet, Indigo also cautioned travellers via a detailed post on X.