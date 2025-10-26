Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Priest Strangles Wife To Death, Passes Off As Suicide; Arrested

Delhi Priest Strangles Wife To Death, Passes Off As Suicide; Arrested

The victim's family alleges delayed notification and accuses Sharma of murder due to an affair, disputing the police's claim of a domestic dispute. Investigations are ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband inside their north Delhi home, with the accused later calling the police to falsely claim that she had taken her own life.

The incident took place in Keshav Puram, where police arrested Dinesh Sharma, a temple priest, for the murder of his wife, Sushma Sharma. According to officials, Sharma initially informed the police that his wife had died by suicide in her room. However, when officers arrived at the scene, they found inconsistencies in his statement.

Police discovered Sushma’s body lying on the floor while the couple’s 11-year-old daughter was asleep on the bed nearby. “During interrogation, Dinesh confessed that he killed his wife by smothering her with a pillow,” an officer said. The victim’s body was later sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem examination.

What has deepened the tragedy is the family’s accusation that police delayed informing them and are allegedly trying to suppress the case. “She died late last night, around 12 or 1 am, but we were told only this morning at 6 am,” said Ashok Kumar, the victim’s brother, visibly distressed.

He further alleged that Sushma had long complained about her husband’s extramarital affair, which the family believes was the real motive behind the murder. “The police are calling it a quarrel over food, but our sister had been suffering for years because of his affair,” Kumar claimed.

The police, meanwhile, maintain that preliminary findings point to a domestic dispute that escalated into violence. Investigations are ongoing, and officers say they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 10:32 PM (IST)
DELHI NEWS
