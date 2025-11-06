Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Bihar Goes to Polls in first Phase on Thursday, With 3.75 crore voters deciding fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 seats. This round of polling will be crucial in determining whether the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, in power for two decades, retains its hold. Key contestants include RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, JD(U)’s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated his own party.

Authorities have put in place comprehensive security arrangements to ensure voting remains free and peaceful. Polling will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with early closing at 5 p.m. in select areas including Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 booths in Suryagarha.

Opposition Campaign Focuses on Employment

The Opposition has centred its campaign on the slogan: “Generate employment, stop migration”, highlighting the state’s long-standing issue of outward migration. According to the 2011 Census, 74.54 lakh migrants from Bihar are spread across India. Opposition leaders have criticised the BJP, alleging that it has artificially stoked fears of anti-Bihari sentiment elsewhere in the country for short-term political gains. While the creation of local jobs and infrastructure is vital, migration remains an integral aspect of human development, and there is nothing inherently negative about it.

NDA Campaign Focuses on Jobs & Infra

The NDA centred its campaign on promises of job creation, improved infrastructure, and expanded schemes for farmers, positioning itself as the party of development and growth. Leaders have highlighted initiatives aimed at building roads, enhancing electricity and water supply, and providing financial and technical support to the agricultural sector. The alliance argues that these measures will generate local employment, boost economic activity, and improve the quality of life in both rural and urban areas. The NDA maintains that its governance record demonstrates a commitment to sustainable development and inclusive progress.

Bihar 2020 Assembly Results

Looking back at the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the state witnessed a distinct political shift.The BJP strengthened its position, winning 74 seats, while the JD(U) declined sharply to 43, marking Nitish Kumar’s weakest showing in years. Meanwhile, the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, signalling a generational change in opposition leadership and setting the stage for a highly competitive electoral battle in subsequent polls.