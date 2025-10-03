Delhi Police Rescue 7-Year-Old Kidnapped By Mother's Ex-Partner; 4 Arrested

Delhi Police rescued a seven-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother’s former live-in partner in a bid to force her into resuming their relationship. The prime accused, Ajay Verma (24), and three of his associates are now in custody, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to police, the boy’s mother had been living with Verma in Hansi, Haryana, along with her son from a previous marriage. However, after Verma became increasingly violent and possessive, she ended the relationship and moved back to her parents’ home in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Determined to pressure her into returning, Verma allegedly conspired with three accomplices, Amit (18), Sachin (20), and Ajay (20), to kidnap the child. Amit worked at a tent house, Sachin in a PVC factory, while Ajay, a sweeper from Delhi’s Vikaspuri, was contacted by Verma through social media.

Investigation Underway

On September 28, the mother filed a complaint at Vikaspuri Police Station, stating that her son had not come home after school the previous day. She voiced suspicion that Verma may have abducted him. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said a team examined CCTV footage near the school, which showed two men taking the boy away on a motorcycle. “Despite frequent switching off of mobile phones by the accused, the police tracked their movements through technical surveillance and social media monitoring,” he said.

During the investigation, police traced Ajay from Vikaspuri. Upon questioning, he revealed that Verma not only planned the abduction but also asked him to procure a firearm through social media contacts. Based on this lead, teams located Verma at a farmhouse in Hansi, where he was hiding with the child and two accomplices.

A raid was carried out, leading to the safe rescue of the boy and the arrest of Verma, Amit, and Sachin. In a separate operation, Ajay was arrested from his home in Vikaspuri, where police also seized a pistol. A separate case under the Arms Act was filed.

Except for Sachin, who already faced one case under the Arms Act, the other three accused do not have prior criminal records, officials said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further details will be revealed as the case progresses.