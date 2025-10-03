Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Rescue 7-Year-Old Kidnapped By Mother's Ex-Partner; 4 Arrested

Delhi Police Rescue 7-Year-Old Kidnapped By Mother's Ex-Partner; 4 Arrested

The key accuse was located at a farmhouse in Hansi, where he was hiding with the child and two accomplices. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Police rescued a seven-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother’s former live-in partner in a bid to force her into resuming their relationship. The prime accused, Ajay Verma (24), and three of his associates are now in custody, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to police, the boy’s mother had been living with Verma in Hansi, Haryana, along with her son from a previous marriage. However, after Verma became increasingly violent and possessive, she ended the relationship and moved back to her parents’ home in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Determined to pressure her into returning, Verma allegedly conspired with three accomplices, Amit (18), Sachin (20), and Ajay (20), to kidnap the child. Amit worked at a tent house, Sachin in a PVC factory, while Ajay, a sweeper from Delhi’s Vikaspuri, was contacted by Verma through social media.

Investigation Underway

On September 28, the mother filed a complaint at Vikaspuri Police Station, stating that her son had not come home after school the previous day. She voiced suspicion that Verma may have abducted him. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said a team examined CCTV footage near the school, which showed two men taking the boy away on a motorcycle. “Despite frequent switching off of mobile phones by the accused, the police tracked their movements through technical surveillance and social media monitoring,” he said.

During the investigation, police traced Ajay from Vikaspuri. Upon questioning, he revealed that Verma not only planned the abduction but also asked him to procure a firearm through social media contacts. Based on this lead, teams located Verma at a farmhouse in Hansi, where he was hiding with the child and two accomplices.

A raid was carried out, leading to the safe rescue of the boy and the arrest of Verma, Amit, and Sachin. In a separate operation, Ajay was arrested from his home in Vikaspuri, where police also seized a pistol. A separate case under the Arms Act was filed.

Except for Sachin, who already faced one case under the Arms Act, the other three accused do not have prior criminal records, officials said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further details will be revealed as the case progresses.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kidnap Delhi POlice
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget