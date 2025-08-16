Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Delhi Police Personnel Suspended For Lapses In Security At ISKCON Temple During Janmashtami

Delhi Police Commissioner S.B.K. Singh suspended eight officers, including inspectors and sub-inspectors, for security lapses at the ISKCON temple during a Janmashtami security review.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S B K Singh on Saturday ordered the suspension of eight police personnel, including officers of the rank of inspector and sub-inspector, after lapses in security arrangements were detected during his visit to the ISKCON temple, an official said.

Singh had visited the temple to personally review security measures that had been put in place in view of Janmashtami celebrations, which attract thousands of devotees every year. Security around temples and religious places was intensified across the city as large gatherings were expected, a senior police officer said.

"During his inspection, the commissioner noticed that at one of the crucial points in the temple premises, no security personnel were deployed. This raised serious concerns regarding the overall preparedness and vigilance of the staff on duty," the officer said.

The police chief immediately directed stern action, ordering the suspension of eight personnel for dereliction of duty. He also issued a strict warning to the station house officer of Shahbad Dairy police station, under whose jurisdiction part of the deployment fell.

Officials said the suspended personnel include inspectors and sub-inspectors who had been assigned to oversee the temple security arrangements. Their absence from designated points was viewed as a grave lapse, especially given the heightened security advisories for Janmashtami.

Senior officials added that the commissioner has asked all district police commissioners to personally monitor arrangements at sensitive religious sites and ensure that personnel remain alert and visible.

Singh has said that any negligence in security, particularly during major festivals, will not be tolerated.

The Delhi Police has been on high alert across the capital since last week, with security stepped up at temples, marketplaces, transport hubs and other crowded areas to prevent any untoward incident during the festive period.

Meanwhile, additional personnel have been deployed at the ISKCON temple to manage the heavy footfall of devotees, and senior officers are supervising the situation on the ground, officials said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS ISKCON Janmashtami 2025
