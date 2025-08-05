Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Asks To Avoid These Routes Today

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Asks To Avoid These Routes Today

To maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid bottlenecks, the traffic police have warned that any vehicle found parked on the restricted roads will be towed and prosecuted under relevant traffic laws.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 08:56 AM (IST)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions across central Delhi on Tuesday morning (August 5) due to operational exigencies. The affected routes include several major intersections and arterial roads, with expected disruptions between 8:00 am and 10:30 am.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be impacted on both carriageways and service roads around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (MGM), and IP Marg.

Avoid Key Roads, Use Alternate Routes

The advisory strongly urges commuters to steer clear of the affected stretches and opt for alternative routes to ensure a smooth commute. “No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Shanti Van to Rajghat to IP Flyover, including both carriageways of IP Marg,” it stated.

Public Urged To Cooperate

Authorities have appealed to motorists and commuters to remain patient and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at major intersections. "Please adhere to traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic police officials to avoid inconvenience,” the advisory said.

These temporary restrictions come as part of efforts to manage congestion and ensure public safety during specific events or operational requirements in the national capital. Regular updates will be shared through traffic helplines and social media platforms of the Delhi Traffic Police.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 08:55 AM (IST)
