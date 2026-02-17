Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory For AI Summit On Feb 18, Check Affected Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The national capital witnessed severe traffic congestion, particularly in central and south Delhi, as route restrictions and VIP movements linked to the AI Impact Summit led to widespread disruption.

The summit, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, has prompted extensive traffic diversions. The ongoing wedding season and students travelling to examination centres for board exams further added to the pressure on city roads.

Traffic Advisory Issued

On Tuesday, Delhi Police released a detailed traffic advisory in view of the AI Impact Summit, which began on February 16 and will conclude on February 20.

In the advisory, Delhi Police said comprehensive traffic arrangements have been implemented in the interest of public safety and convenience. Residents and commuters have been urged to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches where possible and factor in additional travel time.

Roads Under Restrictions

The following roads have been impacted:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Windsor Place

Tees January Marg

Prithvi Raj Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)

Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg up to R/A Kautilya Marg)

Africa Avenue

Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

Suggested Alternate Routes

Commuters have been advised to use the following alternative routes:

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Lodhi Road

South Avenue Road

Vandematram Marg

Barapullah Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg

Ferozshah Road

Rafi Marg

Sansad Marg

K Kamraj Marg

About The AI Impact Summit 2026

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is significant as it marks the first large-scale global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The event underscores India’s expanding role in artificial intelligence and its ambition to contribute to shaping international AI policies and best practices.

Participants have been advised to use the Delhi Metro, which is operating as usual during the summit. The nearest metro station to the venue is Pragati Maidan (Gate 10).

For those arriving by car, designated parking has been arranged at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Shuttle services are operating from these locations to Bharat Mandapam to facilitate smooth movement of delegates and visitors.