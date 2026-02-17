Severe traffic congestion is due to route restrictions and VIP movements for the AI Impact Summit, compounded by the ongoing wedding season and board exams.
Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory For AI Summit On Feb 18, Check Affected Routes
The ongoing wedding season and students travelling to examination centres for board exams further added to the pressure on city roads.
The national capital witnessed severe traffic congestion, particularly in central and south Delhi, as route restrictions and VIP movements linked to the AI Impact Summit led to widespread disruption.
The summit, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, has prompted extensive traffic diversions. The ongoing wedding season and students travelling to examination centres for board exams further added to the pressure on city roads.
Traffic Advisory Issued
On Tuesday, Delhi Police released a detailed traffic advisory in view of the AI Impact Summit, which began on February 16 and will conclude on February 20.
In the advisory, Delhi Police said comprehensive traffic arrangements have been implemented in the interest of public safety and convenience. Residents and commuters have been urged to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches where possible and factor in additional travel time.
Roads Under Restrictions
The following roads have been impacted:
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent
- Teen Murti Marg
- Akbar Road
- Janpath
- Windsor Place
- Tees January Marg
- Prithvi Raj Road
- Rajesh Pilot Marg
- Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
- Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)
- Shanti Path (between R/A Satya Marg up to R/A Kautilya Marg)
- Africa Avenue
- Satya Marg (between R/A Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)
- Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg
Suggested Alternate Routes
Commuters have been advised to use the following alternative routes:
- San Martin Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- APJ Abdul Kalam Marg
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Aurobindo Marg
- Lodhi Road
- South Avenue Road
- Vandematram Marg
- Barapullah Road
- Ring Road
- Tilak Marg
- Ferozshah Road
- Rafi Marg
- Sansad Marg
- K Kamraj Marg
About The AI Impact Summit 2026
The AI Impact Summit 2026 is significant as it marks the first large-scale global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. The event underscores India’s expanding role in artificial intelligence and its ambition to contribute to shaping international AI policies and best practices.
Participants have been advised to use the Delhi Metro, which is operating as usual during the summit. The nearest metro station to the venue is Pragati Maidan (Gate 10).
For those arriving by car, designated parking has been arranged at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Shuttle services are operating from these locations to Bharat Mandapam to facilitate smooth movement of delegates and visitors.
Related Video
Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is there severe traffic congestion in Delhi?
When is the AI Impact Summit taking place?
The AI Impact Summit began on February 16 and will conclude on February 20. It is being held at Bharat Mandapam.
Which roads are currently impacted by traffic restrictions?
Several roads including Sardar Patel Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Mathura Road are under restrictions. Commuters are advised to check advisories.
What are the suggested alternate routes for commuters?
Suggested alternate routes include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, and Ring Road. It's advised to plan journeys in advance.
How can I get to the AI Impact Summit venue without a car?
The Delhi Metro is operating normally, with Pragati Maidan (Gate 10) being the nearest station. Participants are encouraged to use public transport.