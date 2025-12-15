Delhi Police Bust Major Fake Medicines Racket In Sadar Bazaar, Seize Drugs Worth Rs 2.3 Crore

The Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has uncovered a large and organised fake medicines racket, seizing counterfeit drugs, raw materials, and machinery worth approximately ₹2.3 crore. The fake medicines were being supplied across the country under the names of well-known brands, posing a serious threat to public health.

Delhi Police have arrested two accused in the case, identified as Gaurav Bhagat and Shriram alias Vishal Gupta. Acting on a tip-off about the large-scale supply of fake medicines in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and recovered a substantial quantity of counterfeit ointments, including Betnovate C and Clop G. These medicines fall under the Schedule H category and are commonly used for treating skin ailments and sports-related injuries, making their counterfeit production particularly dangerous.

During the course of the investigation, police traced the source of the fake medicines to a factory operating in Meerpur Hindu village in Loni, Ghaziabad. A raid at the location led to the recovery of thousands of ready-to-use counterfeit tubes, around 350 kilograms of fake ointment, raw chemical substances, packaging material, and drug manufacturing machinery.

Drug inspectors and representatives of the concerned pharmaceutical companies were present during the inspection and confirmed that the seized medicines were entirely counterfeit. Authorities also found that the accused did not possess any valid licence to manufacture or supply pharmaceutical products.

Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case at the Crime Branch police station on December 12, 2025. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network, including suppliers, delivery agents, and distributors. Police officials said more arrests are likely as the probe continues.