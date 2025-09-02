Delhi On Flood Alert, Thousands Moved To Shelters As Yamuna Crosses Evacuation Mark

As the Yamuna crossed the evacuation level in Delhi on Tuesday, authorities swung into action with emergency measures to protect vulnerable areas. The river, swollen by heavy inflows from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, entered several low-lying pockets of the city, forcing evacuations. Residents were prompted into a last-minute scramble to gather their belongings and relocate to relief camps, news agency PTI reported.

VIDEO | Delhi: Boat club teams evacuate people living near Burari Yamuna Area as the water level of the river rises continuously.



‘We Are On War Footing With Our Flood Preparedness’: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma

Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said the administration had activated its flood preparedness plan and positioned resources in anticipation of the crisis.

“We are on a war footing with our flood preparedness officers, engineers and ground staff on 24-hour duty. From barrages to pumping stations, every mechanism is under strict monitoring,” Verma stated in an official release, as quoted by PTI.

According to him, the department has readied 58 boats, 675 life jackets, over 5.6 lakh eco bags, 14,370 bamboo sticks, 24 generators and 82 mobile pumps. District magistrates in South West, South East, South and Central Delhi have been asked to remain on maximum alert. Special attention is being given to the Najafgarh basin, identified as a vulnerable pocket during heavy rains.

VIDEO | Delhi rains: Yamuna water level rises to 206.03 metres, the highest of the year so far; surpasses the danger mark of 205.33 metres and breaches the evacuation level of 206 metres. Authorities on alert.



The minister also confirmed that two chief engineers, five superintending engineers and 20 executive engineers have been stationed in each zone, supported by assistant and junior engineers available round the clock. The Delhi Jal Board has been instructed to work with the Irrigation & Flood Control Department and the Central Water Commission to ensure water flows smoothly and waterlogging is prevented.

NDMC boosts emergency response

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also stepped up its flood-control measures. Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the civic body had reinforced its drainage systems, strengthened backup pumping capacity, and set up a round-the-clock control room.

“NDMC is moving forward with citizen-friendly development works as its top priority,” Chahal said in a statement.

He confirmed that a modern sump with a five-lakh litre capacity and four high-capacity pumps had been built at Purana Qila Road to prevent drain backflow and waterlogging. Chahal further added that a proposal worth Rs 13.1 crore to de-silt Kushak Nallah and Ring Road Nallah using robotic technology would be placed before the council.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Visits Relief Camps, Says ‘No Need To Panic’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited relief camps at Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to take stock of the situation. She interacted with families who had been evacuated and assured them of assistance.

“The people of Delhi can rest assured that we are fully prepared to meet any flood situation,” Gupta said, adding that essential supplies including clean water, food, medicines and safe accommodation were being ensured at relief camps.

She reiterated that there was “no need to panic” as all departments were maintaining round-the-clock vigil. The chief minister pointed out that six months of desilting work in the Yamuna and drains had shown results, and with all barrage gates open, the river water was flowing freely downstream.

Gupta stressed that the safety of residents remained the top priority. “The situation in the capital is under control,” she said, recalling how Delhi had faced one of its worst flood-like situations in July 2023 when the Yamuna touched 208.66 metres.

Officials, she added, were providing her hourly updates, and relief operations would continue until the water receded. She urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and follow safety guidelines.