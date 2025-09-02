Yamuna Water Enters Delhi Homes, Yamuna Bazar Residents Move To Camps: WATCH

Residents of Yamuna Bazar were seen wading through thigh-deep water after Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Tuesday, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas of the city. An evacuation process is underway to shift people to camps after water began entering their houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi.

According to officials, the Yamuna was flowing at 205.80 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB) at 8 am, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

#WATCH | Delhi: Residents of Yamuna Bazar area wade through thigh-deep water as the area gets flooded, following a rise in the water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/d03BOLVVkc — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

The water levels rose after overnight rain in Delhi, which caused waterlogging on the streets and left several homes in areas such as Mayur Vihar and nearby localities, flooded.

Visuals showed Yamuna Bazar residents being shifted to safer locations with their belongings in boats after their houses were flooded.

#WATCH | Delhi: Residents of Yamuna Bazar area shift to safer locations as the area gets flooded, following a rise in water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/yT7vxjbWE5 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

As of 8:00 AM, 1.76 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage into Yamuna, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage. Following the discharges from the three barrages, water level rose further to 205.80 metres at 8:00 AM today.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to make announcements from boats, asking people living near the riverbanks to evacuate.

"We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation," an official told PTI Video.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall. She was also seen interacting with the locals.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since yesterday, and interacts with the locals here. pic.twitter.com/RBzHcu98bN — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Drone visuals from Majnu Ka Tila area showed houses submerged under water.

#WATCH | Delhi: Water level of River Yamuna rises following heavy rainfall.



Drone visuals from Majnu Ka Tila area, shot at 10.30 am. pic.twitter.com/8z7yKdCZ5o — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Earlier today, shopkeepers in Monastery Market of Civil Lines area shifted their goods as a precautionary measure anticipating a situation of flooding as the water level of Yamuna rose.

The water level in the Yamuna is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by the evening.