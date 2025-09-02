Yamuna Water Enters Delhi Homes, Yamuna Bazar Residents Move To Camps: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesYamuna Water Enters Delhi Homes, Yamuna Bazar Residents Move To Camps: WATCH

According to officials, the Yamuna was flowing at 205.80 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB) at 8 am, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Residents of Yamuna Bazar were seen wading through thigh-deep water after Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Tuesday, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas of the city. An evacuation process is underway to shift people to camps after water began entering their houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi.

The water levels rose after overnight rain in Delhi, which caused waterlogging on the streets and left several homes in areas such as Mayur Vihar and nearby localities, flooded.  

Visuals showed Yamuna Bazar residents being shifted to safer locations with their belongings in boats after their houses were flooded. 

As of 8:00 AM, 1.76 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage into Yamuna, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage. Following the discharges from the three barrages, water level rose further to 205.80 metres at 8:00 AM today.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to make announcements from boats, asking people living near the riverbanks to evacuate.

"We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation," an official told PTI Video.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall. She was also seen interacting with the locals.

Drone visuals from Majnu Ka Tila area showed houses submerged under water.

Earlier today, shopkeepers in Monastery Market of Civil Lines area shifted their goods as a precautionary measure anticipating a situation of flooding as the water level of Yamuna rose.

The water level in the Yamuna is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by the evening.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yamuna नदी' हुई साफ Yamuna Bazar DELHI NEWS
