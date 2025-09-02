Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of traffic disruption, waterlogging, and reduced visibility across the region. The forecast covers Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, where several areas reported intense downpours through Monday.

In Gurugram, the downpour triggered severe waterlogging and long traffic snarls, prompting the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to enforce an orange alert. All schools, colleges and offices have been ordered shut on Tuesday, with work-from-home advised. Congestion was reported on Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, IFFCO Chowk, NH-48, Golf Course Road and MG Road, with some stretches submerged under knee-deep water.

Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark

In Delhi, continuous rainfall led to gridlocked roads across the city. The Yamuna river crossed the danger mark at Loha Pul, forcing the Shahdara district administration to suspend traffic and pedestrian movement on the bridge from 5 pm, September 2.

At the Palam airport, visibility plummeted from 2,500 metres at 2.30 pm to 800 metres by 3 pm during a heavy spell of rain, according to IMD data. By 5.30 pm, Safdarjung had recorded 18.6 mm of rainfall, Palam 30.8 mm, Aya Nagar 48.9 mm, and Lodhi Road 16.2 mm.

The alert zone extends beyond NCR, with the IMD placing Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under red warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rain and flash floods, while Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir remain under orange alert.