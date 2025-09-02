Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem

Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem

The rain forecast covers Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, where several areas reported intense downpours through Monday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 07:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of traffic disruption, waterlogging, and reduced visibility across the region. The forecast covers Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, where several areas reported intense downpours through Monday.

In Gurugram, the downpour triggered severe waterlogging and long traffic snarls, prompting the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to enforce an orange alert. All schools, colleges and offices have been ordered shut on Tuesday, with work-from-home advised. Congestion was reported on Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, IFFCO Chowk, NH-48, Golf Course Road and MG Road, with some stretches submerged under knee-deep water.

Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark

In Delhi, continuous rainfall led to gridlocked roads across the city. The Yamuna river crossed the danger mark at Loha Pul, forcing the Shahdara district administration to suspend traffic and pedestrian movement on the bridge from 5 pm, September 2.

At the Palam airport, visibility plummeted from 2,500 metres at 2.30 pm to 800 metres by 3 pm during a heavy spell of rain, according to IMD data. By 5.30 pm, Safdarjung had recorded 18.6 mm of rainfall, Palam 30.8 mm, Aya Nagar 48.9 mm, and Lodhi Road 16.2 mm.

The alert zone extends beyond NCR, with the IMD placing Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under red warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rain and flash floods, while Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir remain under orange alert.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 07:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Today IMD Gurugram Rain Today Weather Today Weather Delhi Gurugram Traffic
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
India
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget