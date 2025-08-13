Will Delhi-NCR Liquor Shops Remain Closed From August 14 To 16? Check Details

Delhi-NCR is set to observe consecutive dry days this week, with liquor shops across the city remaining closed on August 15 (Independence Day) and August 16 (Janmashtami). The announcement comes under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, as per an order issued by the Delhi government’s excise department.

All retail liquor outlets, bars, restaurants, hotels, and clubs will be shut on Independence Day and Janmashtami. Additionally, these restrictions are also enforced every year on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

However, the excise order clarifies that the restrictions will not apply to room service of alcohol in hotels that hold 1-15/L-15F licences. These licences are granted to star-category hotels approved by the Union Tourism Department.

Traffic Restrictions Ahead Of Independence Day

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a comprehensive advisory for Independence Day celebrations, especially for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort.

A full-dress rehearsal was held on August 13 between 4 am and 10 am, during which several traffic restrictions were tested in the national capital. Authorities have already begun regulating vehicle entry into the city.

“Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 pm last night, under which no commercial vehicles are allowed into Delhi. These restrictions will remain until the Independence Day programme concludes at the Red Fort,” said Additional CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta. He added that movement around Raj Ghat and sections of the Ring Road will be limited due to VIP convoys.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their alcohol purchases accordingly and be mindful of road closures and diversions in the days leading up to August 15 to avoid last-minute inconvenience.