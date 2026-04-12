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HomeCitiesDelhi Metro Upgrades Blue Line Trains For Safer, More Comfortable Rides

Delhi Metro Upgrades Blue Line Trains For Safer, More Comfortable Rides

DMRC refurbishes Blue Line trains with new safety systems, CCTV and modern interiors, boosting comfort, efficiency and reliability on busy corridor.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Metro Blue Line trains undergoing mid-life refurbishment.
  • Upgrades focus on safety, comfort, and modern systems.
  • 70 trains on Red and Blue Lines to be upgraded.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched a comprehensive mid-life refurbishment programme for its Blue Line trains, aiming to enhance passenger safety, comfort and overall travel experience. The initiative focuses on upgrading some of the oldest rolling stock with modern systems and improved facilities, ensuring they continue to meet current operational standards. As these trains have been in service for nearly two decades, the overhaul is expected to significantly improve reliability, efficiency and commuter convenience across one of Delhi Metro’s busiest corridors.

Phased Modernisation

The refurbishment is part of a broader plan to upgrade 70 trains across the Red and Blue Lines in a phased manner. In the first phase, 12 trains were refurbished, followed by 18 trains in the second phase. Work on additional trains is set to begin shortly, while the third phase will see 22 Blue Line trains upgraded by November 2027.

These trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed around 19 to 24 years in service. The upgrades are aimed at aligning them with the latest rolling stock standards, extending their lifespan and improving operational efficiency.

DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar recently inspected the first refurbished train of the third phase before it was introduced into passenger service, marking a key milestone. So far, 31 trains have been upgraded under the programme.

Safety And Passenger Comfort

The refurbishment includes significant improvements to both interiors and technical systems. Passenger areas and driver cabins have been repainted to address wear and tear, while electrical panels have been upgraded for better performance and reliability.

Modern features such as IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems, CCTV cameras, and LCD-based dynamic route maps have been installed. These provide real-time updates on routes, timings and station arrivals, while also enabling communication during emergencies.

Passenger safety remains central to the initiative, with new fire detection systems equipped with smoke and heat sensors installed across all coaches. Outdated components, including relays and circuit breakers, have been replaced with advanced alternatives.

Additionally, mobile and laptop charging points have been introduced, along with upgraded connectors to support future enhancements. The initiative reflects DMRC’s continued focus on modernisation and delivering a safer, more comfortable travel experience.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro DMRC Delhi Metro Blue Line
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