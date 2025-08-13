Delhi Metro Announces To Start Services Early Morning On I-Day: Check Timings

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will begin its services at 4:00 am on Friday, August 15, across all lines and terminal stations.

The early start aims to ensure seamless travel for special guests, official invitees, and members of the public attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. For the first two hours, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am, trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency. From 6:00 am onwards, services will run as per the regular schedule for the rest of the day.

Passengers holding a bona fide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence will be provided special QR tickets by DMRC, allowing them to travel to and from the venue without additional hassle. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate metro stations are the nearest access points to the Red Fort.

The Ministry of Defence will reimburse DMRC for the cost of travel under this arrangement, ensuring smooth, coordinated transport for the national event.

Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, scheduled for Wednesday, urging commuters to avoid certain roads in the morning hours.

The rehearsal will take place around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day address on August 15. Traffic movement in the area was heavily regulated from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM to ensure smooth arrangements and heightened security.

Roads Closed to General Traffic (4:00 AM – 10:00 AM)

Netaji Subhash Marg: Delhi Gate to Chatta

Lothian Road: GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg: H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road: Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg: Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and Link Road: To Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road: Rajghat to ISBT

Only vehicles with special labels were permitted entry on these routes during the restricted hours.