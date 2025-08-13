Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Metro Announces To Start Services Early Morning On I-Day: Check Timings

Delhi Metro Announces To Start Services Early Morning On I-Day: Check Timings

For Independence Day, Delhi Metro will start its operation early in the morning on all lines.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)

 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will begin its services at 4:00 am on Friday, August 15, across all lines and terminal stations.

The early start aims to ensure seamless travel for special guests, official invitees, and members of the public attending the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. For the first two hours, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am, trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency. From 6:00 am onwards, services will run as per the regular schedule for the rest of the day.

Passengers holding a bona fide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence will be provided special QR tickets by DMRC, allowing them to travel to and from the venue without additional hassle. The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate metro stations are the nearest access points to the Red Fort.

The Ministry of Defence will reimburse DMRC for the cost of travel under this arrangement, ensuring smooth, coordinated transport for the national event.

Traffic Advisory 

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for motorists ahead of the full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day, scheduled for Wednesday, urging commuters to avoid certain roads in the morning hours.

The rehearsal will take place around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day address on August 15. Traffic movement in the area was heavily regulated from 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM to ensure smooth arrangements and heightened security.

Roads Closed to General Traffic (4:00 AM – 10:00 AM)

Netaji Subhash Marg: Delhi Gate to Chatta

Lothian Road: GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg: H.C. Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road: Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg: Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and Link Road: To Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road: Rajghat to ISBT

Only vehicles with special labels were permitted entry on these routes during the restricted hours.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro Independence Day 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget