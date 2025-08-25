Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices

Commuters in the national capital will now have to pay more for metro rides as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially implemented a fare hike starting Monday. This marks the first revision in eight years, with the last change taking place in 2017, based on recommendations from the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee.

New Fare Structure

The increase is described as nominal, with fares rising by Rs 1 to Rs 4 across most lines, and up to Rs 5 on the Airport Express Line. The minimum fare has been revised from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 64 for journeys beyond 32 km.

According to DMRC, the hike applies to all distance slabs across its network, which spans 390 km and 285 stations in Delhi-NCR. On Sundays and national holidays, discounted fares will apply, short trips up to 5 km will cost Rs 11, and the maximum fare will be capped at Rs 54.

Delhi | The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards.



The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)… pic.twitter.com/d4i0ZzYIxp — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Why The Increase In Delhi Metro Fares?

DMRC stated that the fare hike was essential to cover rising operational costs, maintain service quality, and support future infrastructure upgrades. “The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 depending on the travel distance (up to Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line),” the corporation posted on X.

The announcement has triggered criticism from commuters and social media users, who cited rising living costs and questioned the timing of the hike. Several demanded transparency on how the additional revenue will be utilised.

Despite the backlash, officials maintain that the revision is crucial for operational sustainability and to ensure that Delhi Metro continues offering safe and efficient services.