DMRC Announces Special Diwali Metro Timings: Check Full Schedule For Oct 19-20

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special service timings to ease travel during the Diwali festival. On October 19, the eve of Diwali, Metro services on the Pink, Magenta, and Grey Lines will start an hour earlier at 6:00 AM instead of 7:00 AM. On Diwali day, October 20, the last train from terminal stations across all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will depart at 10:00 PM, while regular timings will be observed for the rest of the day. The move aims to accommodate the surge of passengers during the festive celebrations.

In the days leading up to Diwali, Delhi-NCR experienced severe traffic congestion on Friday evening, affecting key intersections and arterial roads such as Moolchand Flyover, ITO Junction, Chanakyapuri, Teen Murti Marg, and Mathura Road from Badarpur to Ashram Chowk. Popular market areas, bustling with Diwali shoppers, also faced gridlocks, leaving commuters stranded for hours and adding to festive chaos.

In response, the Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel during peak hours, use alternate routes where possible, begin journeys early, and stay updated through official traffic alerts and navigation apps. These measures are aimed at reducing congestion and helping commuters plan effectively during the busy festival period.

To manage the heightened traffic load, Delhi Police have cancelled all leaves for traffic personnel to ensure full manpower availability and deployed motorcycle patrol units for rapid incident response. Special attention has been given to market and commercial areas with heavy footfall to prevent bottlenecks and maintain smoother traffic flow across the city.

With millions expected to travel over the Diwali weekend, commuters are advised to prefer public transport, avoid driving near crowded markets in the evenings, check live traffic updates before departing, and consider carpooling or delaying non-essential travel. Following these precautions will ease traffic pressure and ensure a safer, smoother, and more enjoyable Diwali for everyone.