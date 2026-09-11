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English NewsCitiesDelhi MCD Action: 25 Properties Face Demolition, 1,523 PG Buildings Identified

Delhi MCD Action: 25 Properties Face Demolition, 1,523 PG Buildings Identified

MCD carried out demolition action at 25 sites across Delhi’s 12 zones, sealed four properties and issued six notices. Its survey found 1,523 PG buildings housing around 33,500 people.

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MCD demolished 25 illegal structures across all 12 zones.
  • Four properties sealed, six noticed, four more ordered demolished.
  • Survey found 1,523 PG buildings; action against them expected.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and dangerous buildings across the city, carrying out demolition action at 25 locations across all 12 zones on Thursday.

The civic body also sealed four properties, issued notices to six properties and passed demolition orders against four others.

Demolition Action Across 12 Zones

The MCD carried out demolition action at several locations, including Satya Niketan in the South Zone, Vasant Kunj in the South-West Zone, Burari in the North Zone, Shalimar Bagh in the Keshavpuram Zone and Krishna Park in the Central Zone.

Also Read: Xi Jinping Returns To India After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi

Action was also taken on Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar and at Chandu Nagar in Nehru Vihar in the North-East Zone.

In the Delhi Gate market area of Daryaganj, two panels of the roof of a fifth-floor structure were demolished with the assistance of the Delhi Police.

The MCD had also carried out major action on Wednesday, demolishing 41 properties and sealing 61 others.

MCD Survey Finds 1,523 PG Buildings

The MCD’s survey has so far identified 1,523 paying guest (PG) buildings across Delhi, housing around 33,500 people.

The civic body is expected to take action against these properties soon in accordance with the rules.

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MCD officials said the crackdown will continue to ensure the implementation of the Master Plan and building by-laws across the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions did the MCD take recently against illegal construction?

On Thursday, the MCD demolished structures at 25 locations across 12 zones. They also sealed 4 properties, issued notices to 6, and passed demolition orders for 4 others.

Why is the MCD cracking down on illegal construction?

The crackdown aims to ensure the implementation of the Master Plan and building by-laws across the city. MCD officials stated the action will continue.

How many paying guest (PG) buildings did the MCD survey identify?

The MCD's survey identified 1,523 paying guest buildings across Delhi. These buildings house approximately 33,500 people.

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
MCD DELHI NEWS Satya Niketan Building PGs Delhi Collapse News
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