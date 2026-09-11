Delhi MCD Action: 25 Properties Face Demolition, 1,523 PG Buildings Identified

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MCD demolished 25 illegal structures across all 12 zones.

Four properties sealed, six noticed, four more ordered demolished.

Survey found 1,523 PG buildings; action against them expected.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its crackdown on illegal construction and dangerous buildings across the city, carrying out demolition action at 25 locations across all 12 zones on Thursday.

The civic body also sealed four properties, issued notices to six properties and passed demolition orders against four others.

Demolition Action Across 12 Zones

The MCD carried out demolition action at several locations, including Satya Niketan in the South Zone, Vasant Kunj in the South-West Zone, Burari in the North Zone, Shalimar Bagh in the Keshavpuram Zone and Krishna Park in the Central Zone.

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Action was also taken on Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar and at Chandu Nagar in Nehru Vihar in the North-East Zone.

In the Delhi Gate market area of Daryaganj, two panels of the roof of a fifth-floor structure were demolished with the assistance of the Delhi Police.

The MCD had also carried out major action on Wednesday, demolishing 41 properties and sealing 61 others.

MCD Survey Finds 1,523 PG Buildings

The MCD’s survey has so far identified 1,523 paying guest (PG) buildings across Delhi, housing around 33,500 people.

The civic body is expected to take action against these properties soon in accordance with the rules.

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MCD officials said the crackdown will continue to ensure the implementation of the Master Plan and building by-laws across the city.