President Xi Jinping will visit New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS Summit. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Xi Jinping Returns To India After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India after seven years for the BRICS Summit and talks with PM Modi. China urged resolving differences through dialogue and strategic, long-term view of ties.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping visits India for BRICS summit, Modi talks.
- China urges resolving differences, adopting strategic long-term bilateral view.
- China emphasizes BRICS' vital role for Global South development.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India on Saturday, seven years after his last trip, to attend the BRICS Summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the visit, China on Friday said the two countries should properly resolve their differences and take a strategic, long-term view of bilateral ties.
Xi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday, with a bilateral meeting with PM Modi also proposed. China has outlined its approach to the meeting between the two leaders.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a media briefing that following the leaders’ meetings in Kazan and Tianjin, this will be the third consecutive year that Xi and Modi meet.
Also Read: ‘Global Trade Needs Secure Sea Lanes, Supply Is Open’: PM Modi’s Message To US, Iran At BRICS Business Forum
China Calls For Strategic, Long-Term Approach
Mao said China will work with India in line with the strategic guidance of the two countries’ leaders. Beijing will take a strategic and long-term view of bilateral relations and strengthen dialogue and cooperation to resolve differences appropriately.
She said the two countries should move forward as good neighbours and partners who help each other.
China Highlights BRICS Role For Global South
On the BRICS Summit, Mao said the grouping is an important platform for emerging markets and developing nations to maintain solidarity and cooperation.
She said BRICS has, since its establishment, upheld the principles of openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation. The grouping is committed to upholding multilateralism, fairness and justice while working towards shared development.
Mao described BRICS as a genuine force leading the Global South. She said China attaches great importance to the grouping and actively participates in its cooperation.
The Global South refers to countries often described as developing, least developed or underdeveloped, mainly across Africa, Asia and Latin America.
China Ready To Work With BRICS On Peace, Stability
On the significance of the New Delhi summit amid the Iran-US confrontation and the Russia-Ukraine war, Mao said China is ready to work with BRICS countries to resolve disputes through dialogue and contribute to peace and stability.
Also Read: Modi-Putin Meet: PM Stresses Dialogue, Diplomacy; Putin Invites Him For Annual Summit
India, as the current chair of the influential grouping, will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.
Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will Chinese President Xi Jinping visit India and for what purpose?
What is China's suggested approach for its bilateral relations with India?
China advocates that the two countries should properly resolve their differences and take a strategic, long-term view of bilateral ties. They should strengthen dialogue and cooperation as good neighbours and partners.
What is the significance of the BRICS Summit, according to China?
China views BRICS as an important platform for emerging markets and developing nations to maintain solidarity and cooperation. It upholds principles of openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation.
Which country is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit and when?
India, as the current chair of the influential grouping, will host the 18th BRICS Summit. It will take place in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.