Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant Near Kalkaji In Delhi

A massive fire broke out at the Punjabi Tadka restaurant near the Kalkaji-Govindpuri flyover in southeast Delhi early Sunday morning, triggering explosions in three commercial LPG cylinders. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Delhi Fire Service received an alert about the blaze at around 4:45 am.

The fire erupted at the restaurant located near Anjali Jewellers and Deshbandhu Gupta College in H-Block, Kalkaji, close to the Govindpuri flyover.

Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

According to fire officials, two water tenders, three water bowzers and one breathing support unit were initially deployed to control the blaze. As the intensity of the fire increased, a “Make-4” call was declared at 5:05 am, following which additional firefighting vehicles were sent to the site.

At present, nine fire vehicles have been deployed, including three water tenders, four water bowzers, one breathing support unit and one multipurpose vehicle.

Firefighters also rescued a 70-75-year-old woman, identified as Sita Devi, from the second floor of the building. Officials said the structure comprises a basement, ground floor, three upper floors and a temporary structure built on the terrace of the third floor.

The fire has been largely brought under control, though cooling operations are still underway, the fire department said.

No other injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway.