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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant Near Kalkaji In Delhi
At present, nine fire vehicles have been deployed, including three water tenders, four water bowzers, one breathing support unit and one multipurpose vehicle.
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Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant Near Kalkaji In Delhi
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CCTV Shows Masked Woman Entering Building Before Fire That Killed 3 In Delhi
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