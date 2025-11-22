Delhi Man Wanted In Murder Case Arrested From Dwarka Mor

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old has been arrested from the Dwarka Mor area for allegedly attempting to kill a man — who had reported a quarrel to the police — after being on the run for about a month, police said on Saturday.

The man, identified as Rajeev alias Raj, a resident of Timarpur, worked as a caretaker at a public toilet, they said.

He was wanted in the attempt-to-murder case registered on October 25, they said, adding that sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering led to his arrest.

His associate Vishal, however, is still absconding, a senior official said.

"The incident took place on October 24, around 7 pm, when an altercation broke out between Rajeev and Vishal at Sanjay Basti. A local resident, Rahul, alerted the police by dialling the PCR. Enraged by his call, both the accused allegedly attacked him with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries," the officer said.

The duo fled the spot soon after.

On November 20, police received specific information about Rajeev’s movements. Acting promptly, the team apprehended him from the Dwarka Mor area, the official said.

During interrogation, Rajeev confessed to his involvement in the assault and admitted to fleeing after the incident, the official added.

Police said he has an “extensive criminal record” and has been declared a “bad character” by the Timarpur police station.

His past involvement includes cases of robbery, assault, attempt to murder, arms possession, and violations of excise laws registered at the Timarpur, Sabzi Mandi, Dwarka Sector-23, and other police stations.

Police said Rajeev, who is uneducated and works as a caretaker at a Sulabh toilet, has been involved in criminal activities since childhood due to drug addiction and association with habitual offenders. He lives with his mother, younger brother, sister, wife, and a four-year-old son.

Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused, police added.

