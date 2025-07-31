Delhi Man Under 'Extreme Stress' Jumps Into Yamuna After Argument With Wife

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Man Under 'Extreme Stress' Jumps Into Yamuna After Argument With Wife

The man was taken to a dispensary at the Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila, where he regained consciousness and told police he was under extreme mental stress.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 07:35 AM (IST)

A 30-year-old man attempted suicide by jumping into the Yamuna River from Delhi’s Signature Bridge on Tuesday evening but was rescued in time by two local boatmen, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Lokendra Singh, rode to the bridge on his motorcycle, left his mobile phone and wallet on the bike, and sent a message to his wife informing her of his intentions before leaping into the river around 4 pm.

"Some officers happened to be on the bridge and saw a man drowning. They quickly alerted nearby boatmen," a senior officer said. Two of them rushed to the spot and managed to pull Lokendra out.

He was taken to a dispensary at the Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila, where he regained consciousness and told police he was under extreme mental stress following an argument with his wife.

Later, his wife and brother arrived and took him home. Police said no case has been registered.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi Man Suicide Yamnua
