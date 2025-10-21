25-Year-Old Killed Over Drunken Argument In Delhi's Kanjhawala, 3 Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities25-Year-Old Killed Over Drunken Argument In Delhi's Kanjhawala, 3 Arrested

Acting on secret information, a raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of the three accused. A country-made pistol was seized from them.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested three men on Tuesday in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man in the Kanjhawala area here over an argument in an inebriated state, an official said.

A PCR call was received around 6:55 am regarding a shooting incident near Mahavir Vihar, following which a police team reached the spot-a vacant plot in front of a house.

The victim, Mohammad Afroz alias Babu, had sustained gunshot injuries to the back of his head and chest, police said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered based on the statement of the complainant, Azad, the victim's brother.

The crime team and Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) officials inspected the site and seized relevant exhibits.

A preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday night, Afroz was consuming alcohol with his friends-Rohit alias Bhanja (28), Sandeep alias Kabootar (28) and Lucky (21)-at Mahavir Vihar. An argument broke out between them, following which Rohit allegedly shot at Afroz and fled the scene, police said.

Acting on secret information, a raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of the three accused. A country-made pistol was seized from them. Rohit reportedly confessed to firing at Afroz, while Lucky and Sandeep aided him, police said.

Sandeep was previously involved in two criminal cases, for robbery and attempt to murder, registered in 2021 at the Prem Nagar and Kanjhawala police stations respectively. Rohit and Lucky have no criminal antecedents.

Further investigation is ongoing, officials said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Kanjhawala Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS
