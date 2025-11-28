Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Man Gets Wife Killed By 17-Year-Old Boy; Body Found Dumped In UP's Baghpat

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife as it cracked the case of a 25-year-old woman who went missing from Dayalpur on November 21, only for her body to be discovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. The chilling revelation came after authorities pieced together clues that led to a grim murder and body disposal.

The woman’s family initially reported her missing to the Dayalpur police station. As the search unfolded, her mother voiced growing fears that her daughter might have been abducted. Acting on this, police registered a case under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Police officers combed technical data, CCTV footage, and ground intelligence. Their efforts led them to Faizal, the woman’s 28-year-old husband and resident of Khajuri, whom they quickly located and arrested.

Confession And Arrests Unravel Crime

During interrogation, Faizal admitted to murdering his wife. He revealed that he got his wife killed on November 20, while returning home in a car with his wife and a 17-year-old juvenile acquaintance. The boy shot the woman inside the car and after the killing, the duo allegedly disposed of hr body in Baghpat before fleeing the scene, PTI reported.

Police recovered the body from Baghpat and subsequently arrested the juvenile involved, who is classified legally as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS were added to the charges, and the i20 car linked to the crime was seized for evidence.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

 

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI NEWS
Read more
