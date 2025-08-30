Caught On Cam: Sewadaar At Delhi's Kalkaji Temple Beaten To Death Over 'Chunni Prasad', 1 Held

A tragic incident unfolded at Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi on Friday night, when a 35-year-old sewadaar in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji Temple was allegedly beaten to death following a quarrel with a group of visitors. One of them has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, a call was made to the police control room informing about the clash at the temple around 9:30 PM on Friday.

The argument started after the accused, who were visiting the temple, demanded 'chunniprasad' — an offering that combines a religious headscarf and food — from the sewadaar, Yogendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

What began as a disagreement quickly spiraled out of control and turned violent. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the group attacked Singh with their fists before resorting to sticks, inflicting grave injuries.

The incident was caught on the CCTV at the premises. The disturbing footage shows a mob beating the caretaker with sticks repeatedly as locals passed by and bystanders watched. The victim was seen lying motionless on the ground.

Heights of lawlessness in Delhi. Yogesh Singh, a Sewadar at Kalkaji Temple was beaten to death by a mob of devotees after a scuffle broke out between them over the demand of "chunni prasad" at the temple. pic.twitter.com/QIDW8FYNdd — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) August 30, 2025

Singh, had devoted nearly a decade and a half to serving worshippers at the historic Kalkaji Temple, was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, despite the efforts of medical staff, Singh succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

Police have filed a case at Kalkaji police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability).

"One of the accused, identified as Atul Pandey (30), a resident of Dakshinpuri, was caught on the spot by the locals and handed over to the police," DCP Tiwari said.

Efforts to track down the remaining suspects are ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward. Further investigation is underway.