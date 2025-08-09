7 Killed As Wall Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Amid Heavy Rain

At least seven people were killed as a wall collapsed in South East Delhi's Jaitpur area on Saturday amid heavy rainfall, said the Delhi Police.

Among those killed were three men, two women, and two girls, the police added, according to ANI.

Authorities have evacuated the nearby jhuggies to prevent further incidents. According to officials, people were trapped when the structure collapsed earlier in the day, prompting a rescue operation by the Delhi Fire Services.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the wall collapse incident in Hari Nagar, Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma says, "There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued… pic.twitter.com/RC3ViE3OZE — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The national capital was drenched in heavy overnight rain on Saturday morning, leaving several areas waterlogged on the morning of Raksha Bandhan, with more showers forecast through the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially issued a red alert early on Saturday, warning of heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms across parts of north, west, south, southeast, and central Delhi. The alert was later downgraded to yellow, advising residents to remain cautious.

ALSO READ | Heavy Rain Shuts Key Underpasses In Delhi, Police Issue Advisory For Raksha Bandhan Weekend

Between Friday 8:30 a.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m., Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 78.7 mm of rain. Other areas saw even heavier downpours. Pragati Maidan registered 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm, according to IMD data.

The showers began around 11 p.m. on Friday, sweeping through multiple parts of Delhi-NCR, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, among others.

On Saturday morning, the temperature dropped to 23.8°C, 3.2 degrees below the seasonal average, with the day’s maximum expected to hover around 32°C.