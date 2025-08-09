Heavy Rain Shuts Key Underpasses In Delhi, Police Issue Advisory For Raksha Bandhan Weekend

Incessant rain in Delhi, leading to heavy waterlogging in parts of the national capital, has forced the closure of major underpasses, prompting authorities to issue urgent traffic advisories as the city braces for increased movement during the Raksha Bandhan festival and the weekend rush.

The Zakira Underpass has been shut to traffic, disrupting one of the key routes connecting North West Delhi to West Delhi. Commuters travelling from Ashok Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura and Adarsh Nagar towards Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Moti Nagar have been urged to avoid the underpass and follow alternate routes.

According to the advisory, motorists should:

From Inderlok, turn left towards Road No. 40.

Take a right onto Swami Narayan Marg.

Continue via New Rohtak Road to reach Karol Bagh.

From Karol Bagh, proceed onwards to Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar and other parts of West Delhi.

Authorities also recommend using public transport, particularly Delhi Metro services, which remain unaffected, to minimise delays and ease congestion on the roads.

Separately, waterlogging at the Azad Market Railway Underpass on Ram Bagh Road has slowed traffic in the surrounding areas. Diversions are currently in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches altogether and plan journeys in advance to ensure a smoother travel experience.