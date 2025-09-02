Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi-Indore Flight Returned After Mayday Call Due To Engine Fire Indication, Says Air India

Delhi-Indore Flight Returned After Mayday Call Due To Engine Fire Indication, Says Air India

An Air India flight AI2913 from Delhi to Indore returned after a fire indication in the right engine. The crew shut down the engine, initially issuing a 'Mayday' call, later downgraded to 'Pan-Pan'.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
An Air India Flight had to return to Delhi after making a 'Mayday' call on August 31. In a statement, the airline said flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine.

"Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and return to Delhi, where the flight landed safely. The crew had initially made a MAYDAY call to the air traffic control, but later downgraded it to PAN-PAN to indicate urgency rather than an emergency. We confirm that the flight did not make an emergency landing at Delhi," an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India said the pilots immediately issued a Mayday call to Air Traffic Control in line with global aviation protocols, signalling potential danger.

Once the situation was under control, the alert was downgraded to PAN-PAN, which indicates urgency but not an imminent threat.

How Was The Situation Handled?

Following standard procedures, the pilots shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi. The airline stressed that the landing was not an emergency one but a precautionary measure, adding that the crew managed the incident with “utmost professionalism.”

All passengers were later accommodated on another aircraft bound for Indore.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been formally notified and will inspect the grounded aircraft to determine the cause of the engine alert. Air India reiterated that passenger safety remains its highest priority as investigations move forward.

 

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
