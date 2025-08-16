Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Hit-And-Run: Man Killed On Spot After SUV Rams Bike From Behind In Moti Nagar, Search On For Driver

Delhi Hit-And-Run: Man Killed On Spot After SUV Rams Bike From Behind In Moti Nagar, Search On For Driver

The victim was on his way to the hospital and had parked his bike behind a truck near a signal when a Thar hit him from behind, killing him on the spot in west Delhi on Friday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
A 40-year-old man was killed after his bike was allegedly hit by a car in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, Delhi police said on Saturday. A search is underway to trace and arrest the driver of the SUV who is absconding since the incident.
 
The incident took place late on Friday night when the deceased, identified as Bikshu Lal, was standing on his bike at the roadside, police told news agency ANI.

After ramming into the bike, the SUV mounted the footpath and collided with an electric pole. It then moved ahead and hit a stone seat built along the roadside, before finally stopping a little further ahead.

The damaged bike of Bikshu Lal has been brought to the Moti Nagar Police Station.

Nomi Lal, the brother of Bikshu Lal told ANI that they came to know about the incident on Saturday morning after their calls went unanswered the entire night.

"He left home last night, telling his son that he would be back in 10 minutes... The whole night, his son was calling, and we were looking for his father. In the morning, we found out what had happened. He was hit by a car so badly that his bike was completely destroyed, and he suffered injuries to his chest," he said.
 
He also demanded appropriate action to ensure justice for his deceased brother. "My brother has five children, and he was the sole breadwinner in the family," he added. 

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the speed of the SUV at the time of the incident

"The driver of the Thar fled immediately after the incident. Legal action is being taken, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him," a senior police official told PTI.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI NEWS Delhi Hit And Run
