Delhi HC Seeks Report From Tihar On Health Of Ex-PFI Chairman Abubacker

HomeCitiesDelhi HC Seeks Report From Tihar On Health Of Ex-PFI Chairman Abubacker

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought a report from Tihar jail authorities on the health status of former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) E Abubacker, arrested in a case registered against him under anti-terror law UAPA.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the orders on August 29 on an application filed by Abubacker, seeking permission for treatment in a private hospital.

He is currently getting treatment from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AlIMS).

Abubacker was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive crackdown on the organisation in 2022.

The judge also issued notice to the NIA and sought a response by November 26, when the matter will be heard next.

The applicant submitted that he was not getting satisfactory treatment at AlIMS, and the conduct of the staff was allegedly hostile towards him. He also submitted that he was ready to pay the expenses.

The NIA opposed the application, claiming that he was already getting treatment from the country's best hospital.

"What else does he want," the counsel asked.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year refused to grant bail on medical grounds to Abubacker in the case after looking at the medical report.

It also rejected the submission that the petitioner may be kept under house arrest if he was not released on bail.

The high court had on May 28 last year dismissed Abubacker's plea for bail.

While dismissing his appeal, the high court had said the material on record, including allegations in the charge sheet, statements of the protected witnesses, and the fact that Abubacker was earlier closely associated with SIMI, another banned outfit, showed that the prosecution's case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was prima facie true.

According to the central anti-terror agency, the PFI, its office bearers and members hatched a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for committing acts of terror in various parts of the country and were organising camps to indoctrinate and train their cadre for this purpose. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Delhi HC TIhar Jail Abubacker
'Dragon, Elephant Must Come Together': Xi Jinping Tells PM Modi At Bilateral Meeting In China
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India Has 'Effectively Walked Away' From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
