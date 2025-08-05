Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Gets Major Safety Upgrade After Years Of Fatal Crashes

After years of mounting accidents and loss of lives, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is finally getting a much-needed safety overhaul. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a large-scale upgrade of high-risk stretches, particularly near Narsinghpur and the Jaipur Highway, reported Hindustan Times. These are sections long notorious for deadly crashes.

Between 2017 and 2024, the expressway recorded a staggering 2,238 deaths, with thousands more injured. The stretch has consistently ranked among the most dangerous corridors in the National Capital Region. And the numbers haven't gone down — if anything, they've gotten worse.

Now, things are changing.

The weak iron railings that once lined the expressway — easily bent or shattered in high-speed collisions — are being replaced with reinforced concrete crash barriers. These new structures are designed to actually contain the force of impact, offering far better protection for vehicles and passengers. It's part of a wider safety push across NCR highways, where over 400 people die annually, with NH-48 standing out as especially deadly.

The upgrades go beyond barriers. NHAI is rebuilding central verges and roadside guardrails using crash-absorbent materials to stop vehicles from crossing into oncoming traffic or veering off into service lanes and buildings. Reflective lane markings, updated signage, and speed control measures are also being added—critical features, especially at night.

"The new central barrier between the Delhi border and Manesar will act as a continuous safety wall. This isn't just about property damage — it's about saving lives," an NHAI official familiar with the project was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Work is already underway, starting with the black spots identified during joint surveys with the Gurugram Traffic Police.

Focus On High-Risk Zones

Narsinghpur, a particularly dangerous section of NH-48, has seen special attention. This stretch, a crucial connector between Delhi, Gurugram, and Jaipur, handles a mix of high-speed cars and heavy commercial traffic.

According to DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently issued an order to restrict slow-moving vehicles, like two- and three-wheelers, from using the main carriageway of the expressway up to Kherki Daula.

But there's a catch.

"During our survey, we found that service lanes are in terrible condition — potholes, broken stretches, and generally unsafe for smaller vehicles," HT quoted Mohan as saying. "We've asked NHAI to repair those lanes before we enforce any restrictions."

Illegal Openings, Dangerous Crossings

The joint inspections also flagged another major risk: unauthorised slip roads and illegal pedestrian crossovers. Unmarked breaks in the central barrier have become shortcuts for vehicles and foot traffic — often leading to fatal accidents.

"People crossing over metal guardrails is a major problem," Mohan said. "We've told NHAI that we need a foolproof plan to stop this."

In response, NHAI has floated a tender to replace these guardrails with solid concrete fencing. Officials say the move is based on field assessments and traffic police recommendations.

This isn't just about new infrastructure. It's part of a broader plan that combines better road design, tougher enforcement, and public awareness.

"Safety on one of the country's busiest expressways should never be negotiable," Mohan added.

The NHAI has promised to wrap up the safety revamp in the coming months. For lakhs of daily commuters who use the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, it could mean the difference between a routine drive and a fatal mishap.