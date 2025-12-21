Delhi Govt Plans To Raise Income Limit For Free Treatment In Private Hospitals To Rs 5 Lakh

The Delhi Government has informed the Delhi High Court that it is considering increasing the annual income limit for free treatment for economically weaker section (EWS) patients in private hospitals from the existing Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. If implemented, the move is expected to benefit thousands of additional needy patients.

The information was placed before a bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora.

Counsel for the Delhi government told the court that a meeting of the Dr SK Sarin Committee was held on December 2, during which the proposal to enhance the EWS income threshold was discussed in detail. The government has prepared the necessary documents, and the file is currently pending approval with the competent authority. The revised income limit will be notified as soon as a final decision is taken.

High Court Seeks Status Report

After hearing the submission, the Delhi High Court directed the government to place a copy of the final decision on record. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 7, on which date the Delhi government has been asked to submit a detailed status report.

Over 1,000 EWS Beds Reserved in 62 Hospitals

Senior advocate Ashok Aggarwal, appearing as amicus curiae before the Dr SK Sarin Committee, informed the court that 62 private hospitals in Delhi have over 1,000 beds reserved for EWS patients. He said EWS patients from across the country are entitled to free treatment at these hospitals, and raising the income limit would allow more poor and lower-middle-class patients to avail themselves of the facility.