Delhi Govt Distributes 10,000 Electric Heaters To RWAs To Reduce Winter Pollution

HomeCitiesDelhi Govt Distributes 10,000 Electric Heaters To RWAs To Reduce Winter Pollution

By : ANI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): As part of its ongoing efforts to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi Government has distributed electric heaters to representatives of various RWAs at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, on Saturday.
 
Officials said the initiative aims to reduce smoke and pollution caused by open bonfires during winter.
 
Representatives present at the event stated that while open fires significantly worsen air quality, electric heaters offer a safer, cleaner, and more environmentally friendly alternative. The government believes that even this small step can play an essential role in mitigating pollution in Delhi.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is working in mission mode, giving pollution control the highest priority. She highlighted that the city's large landfill mounds are steadily decreasing, cleanliness and plantation drives are ongoing, and measures such as water sprinkling, mechanical sweeping, and smog tower operations have been strengthened. Monitoring of polluting vehicles and industrial units has also been intensified.
 
The Chief Minister reiterated that pollution control in Delhi is the government's commitment, responsibility, and top priority. She emphasised that active public participation is the most effective way to succeed in this fight against pollution.
 
According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the ceremony for launching the initiative as the Chief Guest, there is a need for RWAs to be vigilant for reporting any violation of wood burning to prevent people from being "causes of pollution."
 
"Delhi is continuing to fight against pollution, and for that, the Delhi government has launched this positive initiative. We burn wood, burn coal for heat, which increases pollution, to reduce such a thing we have started the initiative that we will give 10000 heaters through CSR," Rekha Gupta told reporters here.
 
Calling for cooperation from various stakeholders to combat rising pollution in Delhi, saying that people should be "vigilant."
 
"We also would like to request everyone whoever wherever, does not become the reason of pollution by burning wood. We would like to urge the RWAs (Resident Welfare Association) that they keep vigilant so that coal does not burn and we give electric heater to our watchmen," she said.
 
The initiative of giving electric heaters is set to be implemented across the National Capital region, with CM Gupta saying, "We will give it to whole Delhi, because unless people do not participate in the scheme, then we cannot move forward, so it is important that everyone in Delhi supports this initiative. Government is working on a positive note, and we will join with all RWAs."
 
The event was attended by MP Praveen Khandelwal, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Tilak Ram Gupta, Rajkumar Bhatia, and several RWA representatives. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI DELHI NEWS
