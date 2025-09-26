A woman who accused self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati of molestation in 2016 has come forward with disturbing details, saying the 62-year-old had 'vulture-like eyes' on her.

Chaitanyananda, also known as Swami Parthasarathy, faces charges of sexually harassing 17 students at his private management institute in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. Among those allegations is the testimony of a woman who was just 20 when she enrolled at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, only to drop out within eight months.

"It was the most difficult period of my life," she recalled in her statement. "As soon as I joined the institute, Baba started sending me obscene messages. He called me ‘baby’ and ‘sweet girl.’ After classes ended, he would summon me to his office and harass me."

"He wanted to isolate me", Survivor Recounts Harassment

The survivor alleged that Chaitanyananda made repeated advances, promising to take her to Dubai for studies and offering to cover her expenses.

"I didn’t want this at all, but his staff kept pressuring me. Baba confiscated my phone, forced me to live alone in the hostel, and wouldn’t allow me to talk to anyone. At night, he would call me on the hostel room phone. He had a vulture-like eye on me," she said.

She further claimed the godman often spoke about taking her out for dinners and staying in "nice hotels," while also trying to touch her inappropriately.

Escape From The Institute

According to her statement, Chaitanyananda asked her to accompany him to Mathura. Terrified, she refused and fled the hostel, leaving all her belongings behind.

"Later, Baba gave my number and address to his followers. They came to pressure me into returning, but my father chased them away," she said.

A History Of Evading Charges

Police records reveal that Chaitanyananda managed to avoid prosecution in similar molestation cases in 2009 and 2016, allegedly by using his influence and networks.

In the current case, 17 women filed complaints against him in Delhi earlier this August. While he was initially believed to be in London, investigators later traced him to Agra.

Manhunt Underway

Chaitanyananda first sought anticipatory bail in the Delhi High Court but withdrew his plea within days. Since then, Delhi Police have carried out raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

A Lookout Circular has been issued to stop him from leaving the country. Despite the efforts, the self-styled godman remains on the run.