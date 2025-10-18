Delhi Glows Bright As CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates City’s First-Ever Deepotsav At Kartavya Path

Delhi witnessed a mesmerising spectacle on Saturday (October 18) as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the capital’s first-ever Deepotsav celebration at Kartavya Path. The grand event, which began at 6:00 pm, saw the lighting of 1.51 lakh diyas (earthen lamps), transforming the iconic avenue into a sea of light.

The evening unfolded with cultural performances, Ram Katha storytelling sessions, and a breathtaking drone show that illuminated the night sky, captivating thousands in attendance.

“A Resurgence of Faith and Pride”

Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the historic occasion as a “cultural awakening of Hindu festivals” and a moment of “resurgence of faith, self-pride, and eternal tradition.”

She encouraged citizens to witness the celebration in person, emphasizing that such festivals represent the unity, spiritual richness, and timeless essence of Indian culture.

“This Deepotsav is not just an event — it is a reflection of our collective faith and pride in our traditions,” she wrote.

Ayodhya Continues to Set the Spiritual Benchmark

While Delhi celebrated its grand Deepotsav debut, Ayodhya, the spiritual epicenter of Diwali festivities, prepared to mesmerize the nation yet again. This year, the holy city is set to light 2.8 million diyas across 56 ghats along the Sarayu River, aiming to surpass previous records.

A stunning 32-foot-tall model of the Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi brings scenes from the Ramayana to life, while over 33,000 volunteers — including students, teachers, and local residents — have spent days meticulously decorating the ghats, ensuring the city radiates divine grandeur.

Diwali: The Eternal Festival of Light and Renewal

Known as Deepawali, Diwali remains one of India’s most revered and celebrated festivals, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Rooted in the legend of Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the festival unites people across faiths and generations.

Homes are cleaned and adorned with lights and rangolis, while families worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and share sweets, gifts, and festive joy, reaffirming bonds of love and togetherness.

A Night of Faith, Culture, and Radiance

The Deepotsav at Kartavya Path marked a milestone for Delhi, aligning the capital with the spiritual splendor of Ayodhya. As more than a lakh lamps illuminated the city’s heart, the celebration stood as a glowing testament to India’s cultural unity, devotion, and the undying spirit of Diwali.

With its blend of tradition, art, and faith, the evening became not just a festival but a radiant reflection of India’s eternal light.