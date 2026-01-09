Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Friday prayers will be offered today at Delhi’s Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque following incidents of stone-pelting and violence in the Turkman Gate area. In view of the situation, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the mosque. The mosque administration and police have put in place additional security measures to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the locality.

According to Delhi Police, security arrangements in the Turkman Gate area have been further tightened. Police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque and nearby areas to deal with any untoward situation. Mosque chief patron Najmuddin Chaudhary has appealed to people to exercise restraint. Citing the prevailing situation, he urged residents to offer prayers at their homes or nearby mosques and avoid gathering in large numbers. Authorities said security forces are keeping a close watch on the area.

Background Of Violence And Administrative Action

The violence traces back to the night of November 6, when tensions escalated near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque during an anti-encroachment drive in the Turkman Gate area. When a Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) demolition team reached the site to remove illegal encroachments, local residents began protesting. The situation quickly deteriorated, with the protest turning violent and stones being hurled at police personnel and the MCD team. Several police officers were injured in the incident.

As the situation went out of control, police were forced to use mild force. Following this, a heavy police deployment was made in the area, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was imposed, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people.

FIR, Probe And Appeal for Calm

Given the seriousness of the violence, Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case. A forensic investigation is underway to determine whether the violence was part of any organised conspiracy. The administration has said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for disrupting law and order. Security remains heightened in the area, with efforts ongoing to restore normalcy. Police and the administration have appealed to people to ignore rumours, maintain peace, and cooperate with authorities.

Related Video Breaking News: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Strong Attack on Congress Over Denial of Bail to Umar and Sharjeel