Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Security At Turkman Gate Ahead Of Friday Prayers At Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone-Pelting

Heavy Security At Turkman Gate Ahead Of Friday Prayers At Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone-Pelting

Police and paramilitary forces are deployed, and Section 163 is in effect. An FIR has been filed, and a forensic investigation is underway to determine if the violence was pre-planned. Authorities urge calm and cooperation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Friday prayers will be offered today at Delhi’s Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque following incidents of stone-pelting and violence in the Turkman Gate area. In view of the situation, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the mosque. The mosque administration and police have put in place additional security measures to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the locality.

According to Delhi Police, security arrangements in the Turkman Gate area have been further tightened. Police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed around the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque and nearby areas to deal with any untoward situation. Mosque chief patron Najmuddin Chaudhary has appealed to people to exercise restraint. Citing the prevailing situation, he urged residents to offer prayers at their homes or nearby mosques and avoid gathering in large numbers. Authorities said security forces are keeping a close watch on the area.

Background Of Violence And Administrative Action

The violence traces back to the night of November 6, when tensions escalated near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque during an anti-encroachment drive in the Turkman Gate area. When a Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) demolition team reached the site to remove illegal encroachments, local residents began protesting. The situation quickly deteriorated, with the protest turning violent and stones being hurled at police personnel and the MCD team. Several police officers were injured in the incident.

As the situation went out of control, police were forced to use mild force. Following this, a heavy police deployment was made in the area, and Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was imposed, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people.

FIR, Probe And Appeal for Calm

Given the seriousness of the violence, Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case. A forensic investigation is underway to determine whether the violence was part of any organised conspiracy. The administration has said strict action will be taken against those found responsible for disrupting law and order. Security remains heightened in the area, with efforts ongoing to restore normalcy. Police and the administration have appealed to people to ignore rumours, maintain peace, and cooperate with authorities.

Related Video

Breaking News: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Strong Attack on Congress Over Denial of Bail to Umar and Sharjeel

Input By : Ujjwal Kumar

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mosque administration's advice to residents?

The mosque chief patron has appealed for restraint and advised residents to offer prayers at home or nearby mosques to avoid large gatherings.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Friday Prayers DELHI NEWS Faiz E Ilahi Mosque
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
‘I’m Not Afraid’: 'Bloodied' Elderly Woman’s Defiance Goes Viral In Iran Protests: WATCH
Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops Below 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Strong Attack on Congress Over Denial of Bail to Umar and Sharjeel
Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out at Ganga Sagar Mela Premises, Investigation to Be Conducted
Breaking News: French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit India Next Month After Key AI Talks with EAM S. Jaishankar
Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget