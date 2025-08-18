Explorer
Delhi: DPS Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat Call, School Evacuated, Search Ops Underway
Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Monday received a bomb threat call, prompting authorities to evacuate the school premises as a precautionary measure. Police and bomb disposal squads have been called to the spot to search the premises, Delhi Fire Service told news agency ANI.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
