HomeCitiesDelhi: DPS Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat Call, School Evacuated, Search Ops Underway

Delhi: DPS Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat Call, School Evacuated, Search Ops Underway

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Monday received a bomb threat call, prompting authorities to evacuate the school premises as a precautionary measure. Police and bomb disposal squads have been called to the spot to search the premises, Delhi Fire Service told news agency ANI.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
