Delhi Man Arrested For Double Murder; Wife, Mother-In-Law Killed After Birthday Gift Dispute

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and mother-in-law in Delhi's Rohini following a dispute over the gifts exchanged between the two sides of the family during his son's birthday on Saturday, police said.

A PCR call was received at 3.50 pm at the KNK Marg Police Station regarding the murder of the caller's mother and sister in Sector-17, Rohini. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the bodies of Kusum Sinha (63) and her daughter Priya Sehgal (34) lying in a room, they said.

The caller, Megh Sinha (30), Kusum's son, informed that on August 28, his mother had come to Priya's house to celebrate the birthday of her grandson, Chirag, a senior police officer said.

During the function, a dispute allegedly arose between Priya and her husband, Yogesh, regarding the gifts. Kusum stayed at Priya's residence to settle the matter, he said.

"On August 30, when the caller tried to contact his mother over the phone, his calls went unanswered. He then came to Priya's house and found the flat locked from outside with blood stains visible near the door," the officer said.

He immediately informed other family members and broke open the lock, whereupon he found his mother and sister lying in a pool of blood inside the room. He alleged that Yogesh Sehgal, the husband of Priya and presently unemployed, had killed both his mother and sister and fled with the children, the police said.

Yogesh has been arrested by the KNK Marg police, and his blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors, allegedly used in the crime, were recovered from the scene. According to the police, the motive appears to be a domestic dispute.

Teams from the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been called to the scene. Further investigation is underway.

Himalaya, brother of Priya, told PTI, "My mother had gone to my sister's house a day before and told us she would return the next day. When we called her in between, she said there was a fight going on between my sister and her husband, and that she would help sort it out and then come back. But she never returned." "We kept calling her the next morning around 11 AM, 11.30 AM and again at 12, but neither she nor my sister picked up. We thought maybe they were asleep. By afternoon, we decided to go and check. When we reached the house and knocked, we saw blood stains on the lock," he added.

He said that when they went in, they found his mother and sister lying soaked in blood. "We went to their house around 3.30 PM. My brother-in-law had killed them and fled with the children. Who does this? Everybody has fights in a marriage, they have been married for 17 years. But who kills their wife and mother-in-law like this? It is so inhuman," he said.

