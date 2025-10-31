Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Doctors Rebuild Man’s Thumb Using Toe From His Amputated Leg

Delhi Doctors Rebuild Man’s Thumb Using Toe From His Amputated Leg

Delhi doctors perform a rare reconstructive surgery, restoring a man’s thumb using the second toe from his amputated leg after a severe road accident.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Doctors of a hospital successfully reconstructed the thumb of a 20-year-old male, who sustained severe injuries in a road traffic accident involving a bike and a tractor, using the second toe from his amputated leg on Friday.

According to the hospital, this procedure not only restored hand function but also utilised tissues from the non-salvageable limb.

"The patient suffered total amputation of his left leg below the knee and total amputation of left thumb. Upon arrival at the hospital, the trauma team acted swiftly. The amputated parts (left leg and thumb) were examined for reimplantation, but due to severe crush injuries, they were unsuitable for reimplantation (reattachment). In an extraordinary decision, the surgical team chose to use the second toe from the amputated leg to reconstruct the lost thumb, a procedure that not only restored hand function but also utilized tissue from the non-salvageable limb," the hospital said.

The complex microsurgical procedure was performed under Dr. Mahesh Mangal (Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Plastic, Cosmetic and Hand Microsurgery), by his skilled team comprising Dr. Nikhil Jhunjhunwala (Consultant Hand and Microsurgeon), Dr. Arjun Krishna (DNB resident), and Dr. Rishika Bachani ( DNB resident).

Dr Mahesh Mangal further emphasised the importance of bringing the amputated parts, patients and relatives should always try and search for the amputated part at the trauma scene. "Timely, efficient transportation of the patient and the preserved amputated part to the reimplantation center is critical for survival and function."

The hospital mentioned that it has performed over 700 reimplants of different body parts, "We have done more than 700 reimplants of different body parts like fingers, toes, penis, scalp, ear, upper limb, etc."

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Doctors Thumb Reconstruction Amputated Leg Surgery Toe To Thumb Surgery
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Advertisement

Videos

Dularchand Case: Jan Suraj Worker Shot Dead In Mokama, Video Of Attack Goes Viral
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minister Sanjeev Goin’s Car Attacked In Sonbhadra, Attackers Flee After Collision
Unity Day: PM Modi Highlights Cultural, Linguistic And Social Pillars Strengthening India’s Integrity
Unity Day: PM Modi Slams Congress for Weakening National Spirit, Calls for Renewed Commitment to National Integrity
Bihar Elections: NDA’s Sankalp Patra Promises Jobs, Empowerment, and Global Connectivity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget