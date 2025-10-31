Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Court Directs Police To Speed Up Probe Against Arvind Kejriwal In Property Defacement Case

On March 11, the court had directed Delhi Police to register a case against Kejriwal and others under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act provision.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: A Delhi court has asked the police to expedite investigation in the case linked to defacing public property, in which former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others are implicated.

In an order dated October 29, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said, "Investigating Officer has been directed to expedite the investigation. Put up for filing further status report on December 3." During the proceedings, the investigating officer submitted that former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gulab Singh and former Municipal Corporation of Delhi councillor Nitika Sharma have been questioned, but Kejriwal's statement could not be recorded as he was not in Delhi.

While hearing the case on September 29, the court granted time to the investigating officer to conclude the probe.

On March 11, the court had directed Delhi Police to register a case against Kejriwal and others under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act provision.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka A ward councillor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
