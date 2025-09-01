Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday sought to reassure residents that the national capital faced no imminent threat despite the Yamuna swelling towards dangerous levels. Speaking to reporters, she said, “This time, despite a high discharge of over 3 lakh cusecs, the level is expected to go up to 207 metres or above. But I can assure the people that they need not worry, as flooding will not occur beyond the floodplains. We are receiving hourly reports and are monitoring the situation. Delhi is not in danger.”

Authorities, however, have advised those living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna to relocate as a precaution, news agency PTI reported. According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 3,29,313 cusecs of water were released from the Hathnikund Barrage at 9 am, while the Wazirabad Barrage discharged nearly 38,900 cusecs at the time the flood warning was issued.

Gupta recalled that in 2023 the river had touched 208.66 metres but stressed that preparations undertaken in recent months—including desilting of drains—would help keep flooding restricted. “The preparation is such that as much water comes in, it will be drained out. In the last six months, we have done the desilting of drains, and there is no blockage,” she added.

Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Calls for Vigilance

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh echoed the chief minister’s confidence, while urging residents to remain alert. In a statement, he said, “All sector officers, district administration, and police have been placed on high alert. Preparations have begun to shift people living in vulnerable areas along the floodplains to safer places. Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated on embankments, and regulators and pumps are under constant supervision.”

He further remarked, “Timely action and collective responsibility will ensure that every precaution is taken in the interest of public safety.”

Forecasts suggest the Yamuna may cross the danger level of 206 metres within the next 36 to 48 hours, with the river at the Old Railway Bridge already flowing at 204.87 metres on Monday.

Delhi Divisional Commissioner Says Relief Measures in Place

Delhi divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal confirmed that district magistrates had been alerted about preparations, including food, electricity supply, and relief camps. “We have alerted the district magistrates of the areas concerned about the preparations that need to be carried out. We have alerted them about preparations regarding food, electricity and relief camps. The district magistrates are monitoring the situation,” Semwal told reporters.

He added that water levels could rise to over 206 metres before receding. “We are prepared in case the water level rises further. We are monitoring the Okhla barrage outflow. If the water keeps flowing, then the balance will be maintained. We are hoping that the problem that arose in 2023 does not recur,” he said.

Semwal explained that most of the vulnerable zones are located in the east and northeast districts, with announcements being made to urge families to evacuate.

Yellow Alert In Delhi, City Records Wettest August in 15 Years

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Delhi under a yellow alert as heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Monday. The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7°C, 2.8 notches below normal, with the maximum likely to settle at 30°C. Humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the capital; Visuals from Akbar Road. pic.twitter.com/LWI6Ltc5G5 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

IMD data showed Delhi received 399.8 mm of rainfall in August—the highest in 15 years. The last time the city saw more was in 2010, when 455.8 mm was recorded.

Since June, the city has logged over 750 mm of rainfall, already surpassing its seasonal monsoon average of 774.4 mm.

Air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category on Monday afternoon, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording an AQI of 60 at 2 pm.